The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor is seeking the green light to investigate the killings in the Philippines





HAGUE (Reuters) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor asked her on Monday for authorization to open a full investigation into drug warfare killings in the Philippines, saying crimes against humanity could have been committed. PHOTO PHOTO: Framed portraits of drug war victims in the Philippines prepared for theatrical performance of grieving families on their journey of loss and healing at a Catholic school in Makati City, Philippines, March 4, 2020. REUTERS / Eloisa Lopez According to Philippine government data, since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016 until the end of April this year, security forces have killed 6,117 drug dealers in harsh operations. Rights groups say authorities have briefly executed drug suspects, but police say drug dealers fought violently. I announce that the preliminary examination of the situation in the Republic of the Philippines has been completed and that I have sought judicial authorization to proceed with an investigation (criminal officer), said ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a statement. Bensouda had said last December that there were reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity were committed during the bloody suppression of Duterte’s anti-narcotics, the death toll of which has sparked international outrage. In an address recorded this week before the news of Bensouda’s request surfaced, Duterte called on human rights organizations to take a closer look at his fight against drugs. You will notice that there are indeed people dying almost every day because they objected, he said, warning drug dealers: Do not destroy the country. I will kill you. The Philippine Ministry of Justice declined to comment on the ICC announcement in The Hague. Bensouda, at the conclusion of its preliminary investigation in December last year, said there was a reasonable basis to believe that crimes against humanity of murder, torture (…) and other inhumane acts were committed between 2016 and 2019 . Many of those killed in Duterte’s crackdown had been on a drug surveillance list compiled by authorities or had previously been handed over to police, while a significant number of juveniles were victims, Bensoudas’s office said in a report six months ago. Human rights groups accuse Duterte of inciting deadly violence and say police have killed unarmed suspects and staged crime scenes on a massive scale. Police deny this and Duterte insists he told police he killed only for self-defense. Under the ICC statute, the prosecutor must seek the permission of judges to open a formal investigation into the alleged crimes. Court judges have up to four months to rule on such a request. In March 2018, Duterte canceled membership in the Philippines of the ICC founding treaty just weeks after Bensouda announced that the preliminary examination was in progress. He said the ICC was prejudiced against him. Under the ICC withdrawal mechanism, the court retains jurisdiction over crimes committed during a state’s membership period, in this case between 2016 and 2019 when the Philippine withdrawal became official. Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague, Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila Edited by Mark Heinrich

