A year later, unanswered questions, rare details in Galwan’s China tales clash

A year after the June 15, 2020, Galvan Valley crash, Chinas official accounts of what led to the worst violence on the India-China border since 1967 still leave many unanswered questions, revealing some details and selectively that seem to aim to convey a carefully crafted message to the internal audience.

While Chinese officials have repeatedly said in recent months the rights and mistakes are clear of what led to the LAC tensions, Indian officials say Beijing, in fact, has not yet provided any credibility or credible explanation of the actions. his last year, starting with the mobilization of a large number of troops in April after annual military exercises and their placement near the LAC, not just in the Galwan Valley.

This mobilization in April, coming at a time when India had to delay its summer exercises due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is one of the few key details missing from China’s official accounts so far.

A reading of all of China’s public statements issued in the year since the Galwan crash underscores a dual approach to Beijing messages: a focus only on the Galwan Valley with little or no mention of other troubled countries in the LAC, where the PLA violations led to numerous squabbles, and since February this year, a more proactive propaganda effort aimed at emphasizing the bravery of China’s troops in Galwan and portraying Beijing not as an aggressor but as a defense of its sovereignty.

Since this year, China has also tightened any doubts of official confession. Earlier this month, Chinese authorities sentenced Qiu Ziming, once one of at least half a dozen people arrested for comments on Galwan, to eight months in prison for defaming the martyrs. He was the first person charged under a new amendment to the Penal Code that introduced sentences for insulting or defaming national heroes or martyrs. Mr Qiu had asked why India had immediately acknowledged the loss of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwani Valley, but China had not yet identified the victims, with the first announcement of honors coming just eight months later.

Rare details

Last year, China issued two detailed statements on the LAC, a step-by-step account from the Foreign Ministry on June 19, 2020, and accounts in February 2021 published in the official PLA Daily after the Chinese government revealed it had suffered casualties while declaring honors. military for five soldiers, four of whom were recognized after death. The PLA Daily had not reported the June 15 clash immediately after it, or China’s first war victims in 35 years, throughout 2020.

The first Chinese account of the tensions came to the Communist Party led by the Global Times on May 18, which said Chinese troops had “tightened border control measures and made the necessary moves in response to India’s illegal construction of facilities.” cross-border protection in Chinese territory The report said that since the beginning of May, India has crossed the border line in the Galwan Valley region and entering Chinese territory.

The June 19 statement from the Chinese government said that since April Indian border troops have unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in the Galwan Valley. He referred to the early morning of May 6 as the beginning of the most serious tensions, claiming that Indian troops had crossed the LAC at night.

Indian officials said the opposite had happened: that Indian troops since April had been prevented from reaching patrol point 14, to which they go every summer, and that the construction of the facilities had been done on the India side of PP14. Satellite images released later suggested the June 15 crash had occurred near PP14. Most Indian patrol points stay away from the LAC on the India side.

Video publishing

In February, the announcement of military honors for five soldiers was accompanied by the release of a video in the Chinese state media from the Galwan Valley.

The videos, which sparked outrage in China, showed Indian soldiers crossing the river and Chinese troops holding their land. The message was to show India as an aggressor, which is the prevailing view widely in China. What remained unsaid was the context of the video, in which Indian troops were trying to push Chinese troops that had come out in PP14.

PLA Dailys’s first detailed account, published in February 2021, focused on the bravery of Chinese and honorable troops, which remains the current focus of state media coverage.

“They reached the front line and fought to the death with their opponents, firmly forcing those who crossed the line,” the newspaper said, adding that the Chinese were far more numerous. The reinforcements arrived on time, in a swift attack the scattered offenders, and in a major victory, the foreign troops collapsed, the newspaper said, in its first account that came more than eight months after the collision.

On June 11, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the clash that comes just two weeks before China plans a major military parade to mark the centennial of the Communist Party on July 1, state broadcaster CCTV interviewed Qi Fabao, the regiment commander who was among the five honored in February. “Mr. Qi spoke at a military meeting, appearing with a clear head scar,” the Global Times reported. Chen Hongjun, one of four soldiers named as the man killed in the clashes, will be among 29 people honored with a medal on the anniversary of July 1st.

The ongoing focus in Galwan, while tensions still unresolved in Depsang, Demchok, Gogra and Hot Springs, remain almost entirely ignored in coverage, is a key element of the wider messaging effort, such as recognizing multiple blockages as well as the fact that it is India and not China that is seeking the return of the status quo in the slow negotiations would undermine the central claim of the Chinese armies not to be the aggressor.