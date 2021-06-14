



Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all eastern times): 1:05 pm Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. All four cases were identified in the western health region and all are contacts of a previous case. Cases include two men under the age of 20, a woman under the age of 20, and a woman between the ages of 20 and 39. The province has 39 known active cases of the new coronavirus with no one in the hospital due to infection. — 1 afternoon An order restricting travel to Ontario from Quebec and Manitoba will be lifted on Wednesday. The measure restricted travel to Ontario from those provinces only for essential reasons and strengthened law enforcement to question travelers. The move was introduced in April as the province battled a third wave of COVID-19. The regulation expires on Wednesday at 12:01 p.m. — 12:30 p.m. Quebec says it will reopen its border with Ontario on Wednesday. Travel from Ontario to Quebec has been restricted since April 19 due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19 variants. Travelers from Ontario will now be subject to the same COVID-19 restrictions as Quebec residents and a requirement that people traveling from Ontario to Quebec return to their main 14-day quarantine be lifted. The Quebec Department of Public Safety says the reopening means the end of “sporadic” border controls along the provincial border. — 12:10 pm Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Moderna is increasing their vaccine shipments to Canada again for June. Last week, the Massachusetts-based company announced it would begin shipping Canadian doses from the United States to Europe, with 7.1 million doses to arrive between June 14 and June 21. Anand says today the company will ship 8.7 million doses in that timeframe, instead, with two separate deliveries of 2.9 million doses this week, and another 2.9 million doses shipped next week. Moderna had been struggling to get Canada doses from its European supply and did not think it would fulfill its second-quarter contract to ship 12.3 million doses, but this latest plan means the company is exceeding that contract. . A total of 12.9 million doses are now expected between April and June, on top of the two million shipped before March 31st. — 11:50 am Nova Scotia is reporting one COVID-19-related death today and eight new cases in the province. Health officials say a woman in her 80s has died from the Halifax area, bringing the total death toll to 90 since the pandemic began. All newly confirmed cases have been identified in the Halifax area, with three being close contacts of previously reported cases, three under investigation and two related to travel. The province has 124 known active cases of the new coronavirus with six people in hospital, including four in intensive care. — 11:20 am Quebec is reporting 123 new cases of COVID-19 today and an additional death, which occurred within the last 24 hours. The Department of Health says the number of hospital admissions dropped from one yesterday to 214, and 54 people are in intensive care, a drop of four. Officials say 75,533 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday. According to the provincial public health institute, 78.8 per cent of Quebecers over 12 have now received a first dose and 13.2 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated. Montreal reported 48 new cases, with no other region in the province reporting more than 14 new cases. — 10:40 am Ontario says it has accelerated its return to play plan for professional and elite amateur leagues as the province eases COVID-19 restrictions. Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod says high-level teams can now conduct contactless practice and training on dry land in Ontario. Teams and leagues will be allowed to resume games as early as August, although there is currently no plan to allow spectators. MacLeod says this includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors and Toronto FC, although their ability to play teams in the United States is a federal responsibility. — 10:30 am Ontario reports that there are 447 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and four other virus-related deaths. Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 110 new cases in Toronto, 61 in the Peel Region and 56 in Waterloo. The Ministry of Health says 384 people are in hospital because of COVID-19 but notes that more than 10 percent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend. Ontario says more than 135,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Sunday’s report, for a total of over 11.3 million. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 14, 2021. Canadian Press







