



MOSKW Roman Protasevich, jailed Belarusian political activist, told a news conference in Minsk on Monday that he had not been forced to change his stance as a dissident and praised the country’s strong leader, Alexander G. Lukashenko. Mr Protasevich, who was pulled from a Ryanair-based flight along with his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, three weeks ago by Belarusian Security agents, arrested and thrown in jail, made the comments after entering a room of filled with journalists. His appearance had not been announced before. I understand what damage I have caused not only to the state, but to the country, he said during the press conference, which was broadcast live. Today, I want to do everything to correct this situation. Mr Protasevich was overtaken by reporters within days of his arrest and made a similar statement, though he was significantly more compelled and the bruises were visible on his arms during the first appearance. Family members said the statement was forced.

As he appeared more relaxed on Monday, Belarusian opposition members and reporters said Mr Protasevich’s appearance was forced. Journalists from the BBC left in protest. No matter what he says, let’s not forget he is a hostage, Franak Viacorka, a prominent opposition activist now living in exile, wrote on his Twitter account. This is not a press conference but a scene from Kafka or Orwell.

Just a few weeks ago, Mr. Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist and former editor of NEXTA, an opposition site on the social network Telegram, described the strong leader of Belarus as dictator and compare that of Hitler. During the press conference, Mr Protasevich vehemently denied that he was being pressured to make public appearances and give up his previous dissident activities. He said he feels great and hopes to help his country in the future.

The sudden change of Mr. Protasevichs is not uncommon in Mr. Lukashenko Belarus. Several opposition activists and media figures have made similar changes to their public statements after spending time in Belarusian prisons. Yuri Voskresensky, a former political prisoner, described his arrest as hell and became an ardent supporter of Mr Lukashenko after his release. Some observers have compared these acts of self-immolation, including Mr. Protasevichs, with Stalinist evidence of the show.







