242 Covid cases reported recording the lowest daily numbers so far this year





Nphet is reporting an addition to 242 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this evening.

This is the lowest number of cases reported in a single day so far this year.

There are now 67 patients with coronary heart disease in hospitals around the country, of whom 23 are in intensive care. From today, people over the age of 50 will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine from their local pharmacist as more than 1,000 pharmacies across the country join the vaccination program. They will initially administer only the single Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine, however, the Pfizer hit will be available in the coming weeks. This comes as people in their 30s are expected to be able to sign up for a vaccine this week. Meanwhile, the deputy chief medical officer says public health officials are concerned about the Delta version of the Covid-19. Speaking on Beat 102-103 news, Dr Ronan Glynn says unvaccinated people need to stay vigilant. “One thing we’re particularly concerned about is the Delta variant and what impact it could have over the coming weeks,” says Dr Glynn. “We are very eager for people, especially people who have not been vaccinated, to continue to follow the basic messages so that we do not encounter trouble in the coming weeks.” ‘A Europe without Barriers’: EU Digital Covid Certificate signed The head of the EU Commission is predicting a good summer for Europeans. It comes as EU Digital Certificate regulations are officially signed. The certificate was created to facilitate travel between member countries and has details of Covid vaccination, testing and recovery. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union is yielding results thanks to the success of the European vaccination strategy. “Today, the European Covid Digital Certificate assures us of this spirit of an open Europe. A Europe without barriers,” said von der Leyen. “Also, a Europe that is slowly but surely opening up after a more difficult time during the pandemic.” In Ireland, cabinet ministers are likely to discuss changes to quarantine rules for people coming from the UK amid concerns about the Covid-19 Delta variant. Ministers here are considering extending the quarantine period for unvaccinated British passengers. They currently have to quarantine at home, but can leave after five days with a second negative PCR test. People before winning TD Paul Murphy has called for mandatory hotel quarantine to be imposed on all travelers coming from the UK. Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to arrive in Ireland without any quarantine. While those without two doses of vaccine may need to self-quarantine for 10 days even with a negative test.

