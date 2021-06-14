Whiskey and dairy industries call on the State to put pressure on the EU





Representatives of the whiskey and dairy industries have called on the government to put pressure on the European Union to recognize Irish products that contain some level of input from Northern Ireland as EU origin status. When the Brexit transition period ended at the beginning of the year and the UK officially left the EU, a number of goods supposedly produced in the Republic lost their originating status in the EU and as a result – their access to lower or zero preferential tariffs with several markets. Furthermore, mixed-origin dairy products produced in the Republic no longer have access to EU market support measures. Commodities affected by this include some Irish whiskey and dairy products. Common to the affected goods is that they are mainly produced in this state but contain some level of inputs or processing in the North. Processing These products lost their status of EU origin under all EU trade agreements with markets around the world as a result of the fact that the rules of origin in these EU free trade agreements do not recognize inputs or processing from outside the European Union. At a hearing of the Seanad Special Select Committee on UK Withdrawal from the European Union on Monday, William Lavelle, head of the Irish Whiskey Association of Drink Ireland, said a number of markets had been affected. Irish whiskey containing inputs or processing Northern Ireland has now lost access to the zero or reduced tariff provided for EU free trade agreements with a range of markets including South Africa, Switzerland, Serbia, South Korea, Colombia, Vietnam and Botswana, he said. As an example, the tariff faced by Irish whiskey thought to be of EU origin in South Africa is zero while the tariff faced by Irish whiskey that has lost its EU origin status is 154 cents / liter. In South Korea, it is zero compared to 20 percent. Free trade Conor Mulvihill, director, Dairy Industry Ireland, said it was vital to find a solution to allow Irish dairy product from the island’s integrated milk supply chain to gain access to existing and future EU trade agreements. free. This is an unfair and abnormal situation as milk and products produced in Northern Ireland must comply with EU standards, with free movement facilitated under the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol, he said. Not defining these mixed-origin dairy products produced in Ireland as the EU is causing difficulties. He said milk sharing has never been necessary and would be extremely difficult to achieve for dairies and specialized food companies. He added that the issue was further complicated by the fact that there is insufficient processing capacity in Northern Ireland to handle all the milk produced. The delegates, who joined the Milk Council for Northern Ireland Chief Executive Dr Mike Johnston, said they did not want the EU to renegotiate trade agreements, but instead consider new rules of origin, which protect cross-border supply chains on the island. We are calling on the Irish Government to continue to support the need to reform the rules of origin and territoriality rules in international trade to protect and facilitate cross-border supply chains on the island of Ireland, they said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos