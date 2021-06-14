International
Prime Minister Modi holds another personal meeting with key central ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, along with BJP president JP Nadda, sources said.
For the past week, Modi has held meetings in person with Union ministers apparently to get an assessment of the work done by the government in the past two years and to discuss various issues, they said.
Both Union ministers and Union state ministers are meeting the prime minister in various groups.
The meeting attended by Singh, Gadkari, DV Union Minister Sadananda Gowda and State Minister V Muraleedharan, among others, is the fifth in a series and perhaps the last, a source said.
Sources said BJP chief Nadda was present at most of the meetings held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the prime minister’s official residence.
Last week, Modi met with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah along with Nadda and Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jitender Singh.
Political observers and party insiders think this may be an exercise ahead of an expected Cabinet expansion and reshuffle, but there has been no official word yet.
Sources said that all these meetings of the Prime Minister with the ministers of the Union lasted for almost five hours.
In addition to the work done by the ministries, Modi also discussed various important and significant issues with them, they said, adding that the meetings were called after the second wave of Covid issues.
Cabinet or state ministers of agriculture, rural development, livestock and fisheries, tribal affairs, urban development, culture, statistics and program implementation, civil aviation, railways, food and consumer affairs, shakti jal, oil, steel, jobs the external environment was among those called for meetings, sources said.
These meetings with the Union ministers were preceded by meetings between Modi and the presidents of the various BJP wings and the party general secretaries.
Nadda and BJP (organization) general secretary BL Santhosh were present at the meetings with the party office holders.
Although there has been no official word on the expansion or reshuffle of the Cabinet, speculation on the matter has been circulating for many days.
The Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, usually takes place once a week and that of the Council of Ministers once a month. The cabinet meeting is being held practically every Wednesday.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.
