Vermont crosses the 80 percent vaccination threshold, Scott removes COVID-19 restrictions

Just over 80 percent of all eligible Vermonters have now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Governor Phil Scott, who celebrated the milestone by making good on his promise to remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions. .

At a news conference Monday, Scott said he was moving Vermont to the final stage of his reopening plan. Capacity constraints and collection limits have now been lifted, mask holding is no longer required, and most businesses are now under the recommended guidance instead of strict health mandates that have governed their day-to-day operations for most of the 15 recent months.

The announcement comes 464 days after the state identified its first COVID-19 case and marks a major step towards normalcy, signaling what many hope will be an end to the Vermont pandemic.

“There are no longer any state restrictions on COVID-19,” Scott said. “None. So unless there is a federal requirement as well [for] public transport or long-term care facilities employers, municipalities and individuals can operate under the same conditions as before the pandemic. ”

Still in force will be the Vermonts universal guideline, which encourages but does not require distancing and social camouflage for unvaccinated people. Businesses and municipalities can set their strictest guidelines, Scott said, equating it with a shirtless, shoeless, serviceless policy.

The full reopening comes weeks ahead of schedule: State officials had originally planned to lift all restrictions by July 4, but Scott hastened the timeline as soon as it became clear that Vermont’s main vaccination efforts were accelerating to exceed even more forecasts. optimistic.

Vermont is the first state in the country to vaccinate four out of every five qualified people. Those 12 years of age and older are now able to be vaccinated, although young people may become eligible later this year.

Scott also announced Monday that he will allow his state of emergency to expire at midnight Tuesday, given vaccination progress. The order, first issued in March 2020, has allowed Scott to pass sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, such as closing down some business sectors and limiting collection sizes. It has also helped the state respond more quickly to the needs of its most vulnerable residents, allowing the expansion of vital meal delivery systems and the adoption of a temporary ban on most evictions. About 130 businesses and organizations recently pushed Scott to delay lifting the order given these protections. Scott said Monday he would sign an executive order to fill the gaps left after the statement. He cited a desire to continue food programs but seems unlikely to extend the eviction moratorium, stating last week that he believes some people are taking advantage of it. A federal eviction moratorium is set to end this month, while Vermont will expire 30 days after the state of emergency ends. Scott said he would further outline his new executive order at a news conference Tuesday. When Scott set the new reopening threshold in mid-May, more than 75 percent of Vermonters over the age of 12 had received at least one dose. He provided daily updates on the state’s progress via Twitter, counting the number of vaccines needed to achieve his goal with the same amount of energy that could be expected from an aerobics instructor. “After yesterday’s total, there were only 2,385 Vermonts vaccinated away,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Let’s do it this week!” State leaders took the floor late Sunday night that Vermont had finally crossed the threshold. Officials took a brief victory round Monday, amassing praise for their colleagues and the general public for helping Vermont stay relatively healthy, with fewer deaths and cases per capita than almost any other state, plus a campaign of powerful vaccination. Scott himself recalled some of the most challenging moments of the past year, such as when we thought we would need a trailer in the fridge because hospital morgues might not be able to handle what was coming. The state avoided those worst results, the governor said, thanks to Vermonters sacrifices. “Our state has shown the world what is possible when you have a group of people with the right attitude, following the data and trusting medical science,” Scott said. Both Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine urged Vermonters to show compassion for those who might be anxious to return to normal life. They also called for continued vigilance, stressing that many people remain unvaccinated. Even when we celebrate this historic moment, our work is not done, Scott said. Every shot, given today, tomorrow and in the weeks to come, is just as important as the ones we administered yesterday.

