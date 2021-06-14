The International Children’s News Bureau starts at UEFA EURO 2020





International Children’s Bureau Football for Friendship: The Euro 2020 News Bureau started work on 11 June as part of the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship. It included Young Journalists from the Gazproms Football for Friendship International Social Childrens Program from the host countries of the Championship. Young journalists will be there to report on all the championship matches to millions of their colleagues around the world. As new Ambassadors of the Football for Friendship Program, they will cover Championship events through the prism of nine values ​​shared by millions of Program participants: friendship, equality, justice, health, peace, loyalty, victory, tradition and honor To properly equip themselves for their mission, Young Journalists will undergo training at the Nine Values ​​School of the Football Friendship Program. In addition to the values ​​mentioned, the classes will focus on current trends in sports journalism and mobile journalism skills. On the ground, the Young Journalists will focus on the best goal of the Championship and offer their vision to the nominees for the award. Football for Friendship: Euro 2020 News Bureau will select the best Young Journalists to cover the Championship Goal Award Ceremony. The award was created by Gazprom as part of its sponsorship of the UEFA EURO 2020 Championship. circle The International Children’s Football for Friendship Social Program was established by Gazprom in 2013 and aims to popularize universal values ​​among young people through football. Over the nine seasons, Friendship Football has brought together more than 16,000 participants in 211 countries and regions around the world, received more than 60 awards for social responsibility, sports and communications, including three Guinness World Records for the most national football training session in history, the largest online football event, and for the largest number of virtual stadium visitors in the world. © Scoop Media



