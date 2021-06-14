International
Boris Johnson delays easing blockade in England
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers an update on the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) during a virtual press conference within 10 Downing Street, central London, UK, March 18, 2021.
Tolga Akmen
London Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a four-week delay in the next phase of reopening the UK blockade, amid an increase in the delta version of Covid-19 first discovered in India.
Rules for the use of face masks, limiting the number of people who can meet inside and out, and the closure of nightclubs and similar facilities would be lifted on June 21, but this has now been postponed to July 19. At the moment, rallies are limited to six people inside and 30 outside.
Johnson said at a news conference Monday night that he thought it was reasonable to expect just a little more.
“While things stand and with the evidence I can see now. I am confident it will not take us more than four weeks,” he told reporters.
New figures from Public Health England show that 42,323 cases of the coronavirus delta variant have now been confirmed across the UK, a 240% increase from last week, while the country ‘s transmission rate is at its highest level since January.
More than 70 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the UK, with around 80% of the country receiving at least one dose. But a Public Health paper in England in late May showed that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were only 33% effective against the delta variant after a single shot.
New data on Monday showed much better effectiveness against the delta variant after two doses. Tha Public Health England the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization after two doses and the Oxford-AstraZeneca stroke is 92% effective.
Johnson said Monday that the vaccination program will be accelerated once again, so now people over 40 will get the second dose of the vaccine sooner than expected. Weddings in England will also be allowed to have more than 30 guests from June 21, a relief of restrictions that will continue as planned.
The situation will be reviewed on June 28.
When implemented, the fourth and final phase of the government’s “roadmap” outside the blockade will remove all legal boundaries for social contacts. The third phase on May 17 saw the closed hospitality and reopened entertainment venues, along with overnight stays and international travel, subject to a traffic light system.
The previous three phases of the roadmap, which have gradually reinstated strict nationwide blockade measures from mid-December to March, have progressed as planned.
Investors did not seem too worried about the potential for restrictions to stay in place for another month, however, with the UK FTSE 100 closing around 0.3% on Monday.
“Leisure companies may be worse off by any delay in easing the blockade in England as it will require a continuation of the rules of social distancing, which means that pubs and restaurants can not operate at full capacity. said Russ Mold, investment director at British stock agent AJ Zile.
“However, investors do not seem too worried about the risk, probably because speculation points to a simple four-week delay, albeit during a seasonally charged time.”
Paul Dales, the UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note Monday that a four-week delay in easing final internal constraints beyond June 21 was unlikely to prevent the economy from climbing back to the size of its pre-pandemic from falling
“Although there is a clear risk that ‘Freedom Day’ will be delayed again, as long as any other delay can be measured in weeks rather than months COVID-19 will probably not leave a big impression on the size of the economy, he said.
picture credit
