2 accused in Sask. The death of the RCMP officer is reported to the Regina District Court

Warning: This story contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

The two men accused of the recent death of a SaskatchewanRCMP officer appeared in court Monday morning in Regina.

The RCMP announced late Sunday night that Alphonse Stanley Traverse, 41, and Marlene Velma Louise Pagee, 42, both from Winnipeg, face several charges in the death of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton while he was killed while on duty at 8 a.m. CST on Saturday.

Charges include manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death, theft of a vehicle, and possession of stolen property over $ 5,000. Pagee was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The two appeared in the Regina District Court on Monday morning. Pagee and Traverse both told the judge they understood the charges. Pagee’s case was adjourned to Friday at 2pm CST so she could get legal advice. The Traverse case was adjourned to Monday, June 21, at 2 p.m. CST.

Police say Patton was chasing a stolen truck from Manitoba when it launched a traffic stop in the town of Wolseley, Sask., 95 miles east of Regina. According to police, Patton was approaching on foot and was hit by the truck. A passerby tried to resurrect Patton, but was unable to do so.

Police say the two defendants killed the scene and were arrested at a farmer’s field in the town of Francis before 10 a.m. CST.

The RCMP said Patton died in Wolseley, Sask., While on duty early Saturday morning. (CBC / Mickey Djuric)

According to court documents, Traverse has several unresolved legal issues in Manitoba and has previously been convicted of rest and entry, and possession of property obtained from crime.

Pagee also has outstanding issues and previous convictions that include fleeing from a peace officer, malfunctioning of a vehicle, and possession of property taken from crime.

Patton had been a cop with the RCMP for over six years. He has worked in the Indian Head detachment since 2015. Prior to that he was in Parliament during February and March 2015.

They should definitely respond to these accusations and let’s hope they throw the book at them. – Linda Patton, RCMP official grandmother killed on duty

On Monday morning, justhours after the RCMP announced they had filed charges, Patton’s grandmother Linda Patton said the family was being relieved of knowing the suspects would have to face trial.

“It ‘s just such a horrible thing, as if it had not happened,” she said. “They definitely have to respond to these accusations and let ‘s hope they throw the book at them.”

She said the outpouring of comfort the family has received from the community and across Canada has helped them during this tragic time. Patton is remembered as a thoughtful and dedicated police officer who loved his job and his family.

“We just can’t thank people enough for the support we’ve had,” she said. “It just was so big.”

Eyewitness says the vehicle dragged Patton

Frederick Runnssaid he saw what happened from his apartment nearby. Runns told CBC News that he saw two people getting into a vehicle and started trying to leave while the officer was telling them to stop with the gun outside. Then the vehicle deviated.

“They hit him and dragged him,” Runns said. “It was something you do not want to see.”

Runns said the officer was dragged for about 20 feet.

“The officer’s vehicle was still in operation, the lights still on,” said Runns’wife, Regan O’Watch. “The body was at the end of the road.”

The RCMP continued to investigate inside the town of Wolseley following Patton’s death on Saturday. (Bryan Eneas / CBC)

Runns said he and his wife have begun to close their doors and that it is scary to think this could happen in a small town where everyone is friendly.

“Nothing like that ever happens here,” Runns said.

GoFundMe Fake was shut down by the website

RCMP says Patton’s family informed them Sunday evening about a fraudulent GoFundMe site that claimed to have been created on Patton’s behalf.

RCMPalled people to promote the site’s activities or to give money to the campaign, which was run by an account called Sam Joseph. RCMP says they had advised GoFundMe that the account was fake and the site was deactivated Monday morning. The campaign had raised $ 1,540.