The future of NATO in a transformed order

As US President Joe Biden continues his tour of Europe, seeking to bring together key democracies, an immediate question is NATO’s future role. As the alliance predicts the end of its 20-year operation in Afghanistan, it faces serious questions about its roles and importance from political camps on both sides of the Atlantic.

The starting point of the alliance should be the recognition that it leaves Afghanistan in a world completely transformed from when it entered. NATO began operations in Afghanistan at the height of American unpolarization, at the height of the Western dominance of the international system. It leaves at a time when the West is internally constrained and challenged from the outside, including authoritarian powers of increasing capacity and perhaps increasing coordination.

KATURR REGIONS

To describe its future role in this world, NATO must begin by addressing the core issue of its geographical area.

It has to start in Europe. NATO was born as an instrument to protect Europe and the democratic West from a threat from Moscow. Its first task in 2021 and beyond should be to protect Europe and the democratic West from a threat from Moscow. That threat is nowhere as severe as it was during the Cold War and has a very different character, but it is nonetheless a threat and a complex one, involving gray operations like Skripal attack, political interference and saber nuclear beatings. It would be ironic if NATO, in trying to respond to China or other new challenges, failed to provide an adequate response to Russia. Not all instruments to respond to Russia are in NATO hands; many of them reside in the European Union. But this is a bureaucratic and institutional difference that can be overcome; the broader point is that Europe working with the United States must restore a sense of collective defense against Moscow’s attempts to weaken the West. NATO has a vital role to play in this.

Coordination over Russia policy was extremely difficult during the Trump administration; should now be essential to US-Germany, US-UK and US-EU / NATO dialogue. This includes the controversial issue of Ukraine’s future Euro-Atlantic integration.

But the geopolitical challenge to the democratic West does not end in Europe. The second vital region is Asia. This of course is essentially a matter of China, and this in turn is an economic, technological, value and military issue. Whether or not NATO has an institutional role in Asia remains to be determined, although Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has argued that NATO ‘s new strategic concept should address the challenge that Russia and China pose to a rule – based order. As we see key NATO members like Britain and France increase their naval presence in the Indo-Pacific, this is a central issue for the future of alliances. We express this harshly: If the United States sees China as its main strategic challenge and NATO is its most important alliance, what happens to NATO if there is no rivalry between the two? NATO must find a way to add value, either by contributing to US-led planning in Asia, or by focusing ideally on technological and economic sustainability, both. This includes a focus on close coordination with the EU on China’s economic construction and political influence in Europe itself.

Third, NATO will need to address whether it has an ongoing role in Central Asia or the Middle East. As NATOs rise to one Article 5 protection of the United States after the 9/11 attacks was extremely important political operating, NATO operational performance in the wider Middle East has been mixed. This is largely because NATO lacks a dynamic, effective political mechanism through which to direct its commitments within the country; is army led, not multi-dimensional. (Of course there have been challenges at the operational level as well.) The broader history of civil war management and the counterterrorism response tells us that closely integrated political, military and development strategy is what is required. These are not NATO strengths.

A fourth region that should be on NATO’s agenda is the Arctic. We have now firmly passed the point where the Arctic is primarily a matter of climate change, trade and scientific cooperation. They all continue, but the Arctic is now also an area of ​​military pre-positioning and tension. As Russia strengthens its air and naval presence in Murmansk and beyond and China begins to shift to a wider dual-use presence, NATO has useful assets and critical geography to bring, especially those countries on the north flank. NATO, as well as Norway, Canada and the UK (certainly the US).

KATURR ISSUE

In addressing the issues of those geographical regions, NATO must also face the challenges of coherence and capacity. Two decades of focus on counter-terrorism and stabilization efforts in Afghanistan have not left NATO well-equipped, well-trained or well-positioned to face the new dynamics of great power rivalry. NATO needs to reorient and recover.

First, about technology. NATO has become the most advanced international mechanism for responding to cyber attacks. This is important and needs to be maintained, but to meet future challenges the alliance needs to go deeper into artificial intelligence (AI) issues and its implementation in the military field. Not all NATO members will bring much to this table; but a core group of countries, including smaller members with disabilities, can work with the US to develop critical AI-preventive critical capacity.

The second is interaction. NATO significantly developed its engagement non-NATO members in Afghanistan, especially Australia, the Arab Gulf states, Singapore and South Korea. And he also had limited experience in interacting with countries like India in Europe Joint Awareness and De-Conflict Operations (SHADE) off the coast of Somalia. But whether she can have it or not stable the mechanism for interaction with non-NATO members, especially the Asian powers, in the absence of a major operational action like Afghanistan is a challenge, which is essential for its future.

Third, it is approaching underwear question ie Turkey and Hungary. These cases have been portrayed primarily in terms of the erosion of democracy, and this is a real question to be sure; but NATO has previously had undemocratic or weak democracies in its ranks. Weak democracy is one thing, buying Russian weapons systems or other supporting the Russian or Chinese strategy is quite another. NATO must be determined that behavior that strengthens Russia’s hand in Europe (or elsewhere) will come at a great cost as French President Emmanuel Macron hinted recently.

Last but not least, NATO members will ultimately have to deal with the issue of European strategic autonomy. Asked the other way around, they need to address the issue of U.S. credibility. Here, it is worth noting that NATO came through Trump’s experience much less damaged than many other multilateral arrangements; the alliance has deep support in establishing U.S. defense and in Congress. Still, the question remains on the question of NATO’s future.

In my opinion, it is the wrong way to ask the question. The right way is: If we start to see genuine cooperation between China and Russia to challenge the West, is NATO able to respond to NATO? Can NATO conduct two strategic operations at the same time, say in response to a sharp US-China crisis in the Western Pacific and a simultaneous Russian movement in a Baltic? The first may be US-led but beneficially backed by European maritime and economic assets, and the second may be European-led but reassured and supported by the United States, including in terms of behavior. nuclear. This is not currently the concept nor the premise for command and control arrangements, but it is within the ability of NATO members to produce such an agreement.

A NATO capable of responding to those terms would be a NATO adaptation to the strategic challenge ahead of us.