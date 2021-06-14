The long – time leader of the International Economic Development Council announces his retirement tidings

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Jeffrey A. Finkle, president and CEO of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), has announced his plans to retire in early 2022.

Finkle took a fragmented profession and formed it into a powerful industry that helps regions thrive.

The board of directors will oversee the process to select Finkle’s successor and has hired Korn Ferryto to conduct the CEO’s national search. Plans are to choose a successor by November. The new leader will formally begin in early January and take office in February 2022. Finkle will serve as an advisor through July 2022 to help ensure a perfect transition.

Finkle has led the IEDC for the past 20 years and was president of the Council for Urban Economic Development (CUED) for 15 years. In 2001, CUED joined the American Economic Development Council (AEDC) to form the IEDC, the world’s largest membership organization for economic development with 5,000 members and an annual $ 6 million operations budget.

“More than 30 years ago, Jeff took a profession that was fragmented and barely understood and shaped it into an industry that today commands respect for the private and public sector,” he said. Tom Kucharski, Chairman of the IEDC Board and President and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara. “He did this through training and certification and creative economic recovery initiatives for large and small communities. Our IEDC staff, board and partners are privileged to have worked with him and appreciate his many contributions.”

Finkle is known for his stewardship in professionalizing and diversifying the field of economic development, which focuses on promoting economic well-being and quality of life in local communities around the world. Economic development professionals help create, maintain, and expand jobs that facilitate growth, increase wealth, and provide a solid tax base. While most members are US based, IEDC members are located in Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zeland AND Caribbean. Members are employed in a variety of settings including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions.

“Jeff has always put the IEDC and the profession before his personal interests, acting as the custodian not only of the association but also of the economic development industry,” he said. Kenny McDonald, Former Chairman of the IEDC Board and President and CEO of A Columbus.

An important moment under Finkle’s mandate is a new program to increase minority entrepreneurship and participation in community economic development projects. The effort is funded in part by a grant from the Rockefeller Foundation.

“Jeff Finkle’s the sense of economic justice has weighed alongside its understanding of how capitalism is the lubricant of our democracy. “Jeff’s work has brought us all to economic development on a higher plane of a much greater good,” he said. Ioanna T. Morfessis, PhD., Chairman of the former CUED board.

Another notable initiative is a voluntary economic development program that Finkle organized in 2005 to work in Gulf communities as a result of Hurricane Katrina. It has evolved into a model program that helps communities recover economically from the Covid pandemic.

“Whether it is the merger between the AEDC and the CUED that evolved into modern-day IEDCs or turbulent economic and political cycles, the IEDC continues to move forward under the sustained leadership of Jeff Finkle, “he said Craig J. Richard, Past chairman of the board and president and CEO of IEDC of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council.

Finkle previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and has received numerous awards for his leadership of economic development. In 1989, he founded the Bollinger Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to children who have lost a parent who has worked in the areas of economic development, community development, and assisted housing. IEDC staff supports the Bollinger Foundation.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Ohio University in Athens. He maintains a strong bond with Ohio University Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs and serves as a collaborator of the young Appalachian economy with the university.

