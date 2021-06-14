Lyra Health Expands International Mental Health Care Solutions





BURLINGAME, California., June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Lyra Health , the leading provider of comprehensive mental health benefits to employers, today announced new solutions to support companies with employees worldwide. New offers for international preventive care and mental health training expand into recently announced Lyra partnership with ICAS to provide care for people in more than 180 countries with the support of more than 85,000 mental health providers. Mental health is one of the defining problems of our time. World Health Organization Assessments that loss of productivity due to depression and anxiety costs the global economy $ 1 trillion every year. Lyra Health was founded to redefine access to mental health care and currently supports more than 2.2 million members worldwide. Lyra Digital Mental Health Global Platform

Essential to Lyra’s international offerings is a new global digital mental health platform that will provide members worldwide with a place to access all of Lyra care options and services, such as preventative care, training of mental health, therapy and medication. Lyra plans to make available the unified platform in 2022. Lyra Essentials: International Preventive Care

Lyra Essentials is a comprehensive portfolio of curated mental health prevention resources to support members worldwide. Essentials will provide evidence-based welfare tools, videos, and tactics covering a wide range of mental health topics such as parenting, stress, sleep, overcoming obstacles, relationship issues, and thriving at work. Essentials will also include new meditation exercises that support daily health. New content will be created and adapted based on Lyra members usage data as well as feedback from members and employers. Lyra Essentials will be accessible through Lyra’s global digital mental health platform and mobile app starting in 2022. International Mental Health Training

Lyra Mental Health Training is a evidence-based cognitive behavioral approach that couples one-on-one training sessions with online tools and exercises to provide fast and effective care for people with mild to moderate mental health problems. Lyra members connect to care through a single platform for a simple, confidential online rating and then match with providers that best meet their individual needs. Members can switch between video and live messaging sessions throughout their care and receive personalized lessons and activities from their trainer between sessions. Building on the company’s relationship with ICAS, which provides members with access to mental health care providers in 180 countries, Lyra will begin expanding its mental health training to international members in 2022. According to a study published in 2020 , The Lyra Behavioral Cognitive Training Program has proven effective. Almost 85% of participants in Lyra training experienced an improvement in well-being and close to 80% saw an improvement in perceived stress levels. “Effective mental health solutions must be comprehensive and include preventive care, as well as support for more serious and urgent issues. Effective care must also be culturally responsive, which requires evidence-based and hyperlocal approaches, addressing the unique needs of the people where they live “, said Dr. Connie Chen, Chief Operating Officer at Lyra Health. “Lyra is expanding our proven mental health care approaches to companies with established people around the world, and we hope to provide meaningful support and care for those employees and their families.” About Lyra Health

Lyra Health, a leading provider of innovative mental health benefits to more than 2.2 million employees and global subordinates, is transforming mental health care by creating a friction-free experience for members, providers and employers. Using matching technology and an innovative digital platform, Lyra quickly connects companies and their employees plus spouses and children with world-class therapists, mental health trainers and prescribing personalized medicines. Leading employers partner with Lyra to provide value-driven, customized, mental health benefits for their people. With Lyra, benefit managers can provide employees with quick and reliable access to providers who practice mental health care treatments. For more information, visit lyrahealth.com and follow us further LinkedIn, Facebook, and Tweet. Contact:

Kaitlin Rebella

[email protected]

(248) 318-4303

SOURCE Lyra Health







