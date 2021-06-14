International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday
The last:
British Columbia is joining the list of provinces gradually easing restrictions this week. Prime Minister John Horganand Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday that the province will move to Step 2 on Tuesday, given a drop in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations and an increase in vaccination rates.
Under eased restrictions, larger outdoor and indoor gatherings will be allowed and indoor fitness classes can resume, as can recreational trips around BC.
The four-step reopening plan released last month said the province could move to Step 2 on June 15th, counting cases and hospitalizations if 65 per cent of qualified adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Quebec is also easing COVID-19-related restrictions in some parts of the province, including Montreal and Quebec City.
LOOK | Plan for Quebec:
As of Monday morning, all regions that were previously classified as orange zones in the province’s pandemic alarm system have been reduced to yellow.
These include Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, Montrgie south of Montreal, Laurentians, Lanaudire, Estrie, Outaouais and parts of Bas-St-Laurent.
The change means people from two different families can gather inside, outdoor team sports can resume and more people can attend weddings, funerals and religious services.
Quebec has reported less than 200 cases of COVID-19 per day for more than a week and hospital admissions have dropped steadily. Health officials in the province on Monday reported an additional death and 123 new cases of COVID-19.
The update came as officials announced that border restrictions between Ontario and Quebec would be lifted later this week after months of restrictions against non-essential travel. Travel from Ontario to Quebec has been restricted since April 19 due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19 variants.
The Quebec Department of Public Safety said the reopening means an end to “sporadic” border controls along the provincial border.
-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 2 p.m.
What is happening all over Canada
From 3:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Canada had reported 1,402,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 16,709 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,940. More than 29.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.
INOntario, more people will be able to book a second accelerated dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Those who received a first shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine can now book their second shot after eight weeks. The Ontario government had previously set a minimum waiting time of 12 weeks for people taking a first dose of AstraZeneca.
The province, which entered the first phase of its reopening plan on Friday, announced four additional deaths Monday and 447 new cases of COVID-19.
In the North, no new cases of COVID-19 were reportedNunavuton Monday, Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq said on Twitter.
Northwestern territories AND Yukon, who declared a blast in Whitehorse over the weekend, had not yet provided updated figures for the day. “The outbreak is linked to young people and adults who have not yet been vaccinated,” said anger from Yukonhealth officials released on Sunday.
In Atlantic Canada,New Scotlandreported on Monday eight new cases of COVID-19, andNew Brunswick reported a.Newfoundland and Labrador there were four new cases.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported inPrince Edward Islandfrom Monday afternoon early.
In the Prairie provinces,Manitobareported two deaths and 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Chief of the Province of Public Health Dr. Brent Roussin told reporters at a news conference that not all patients currently in the ICU with COVID-19 had been vaccinated.
LOOK | How is Manitoba dealing with the highly transmitted delta variant:
Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death on Monday. As of Monday, anyone aged 50 and over can book their second vaccination appointment. Second doses are also open to anyone who took the first dose on or before April 15 regardless of age, and to anyone 18 years of age or older in the north.
INAlbertaPrime Minister Jason Kenneylaid gave details Monday of a lottery that will provide $ 1 million in prizes available to Albertans who have had at least one first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. On Sunday, the province reported one death and 165 new cases of COVID-19.
British Columbiawill provide updated figures covering the weekend late Monday.
-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 2:45 pm ET
What is happening around the world
WATCH | The debate over COVID-19 vaccine passports:
As of early Monday afternoon, more than 176 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking site published by Johns Hopkins University in the US The reported global death toll was more than 3.8 million .
Tedros Health Director Adhanom Ghebreyesussaid told a news conference Monday that he welcomed recent announcements from the G7 nations about vaccine donations, but he warned that more needed to be done. He reiterated his call for providing vaccines to health workers around the world, saying people on the front lines of the pandemic should have priority access.
Tedros said the numbers of new cases from around the world reported to the WHO have dropped for seven weeks in a row, but he noted that deaths are not happening so fast.
“The number of deaths reported last week was similar to last week,” he said.
“More than 10,000 people are dying every day. During this press conference alone, more than 420 people will die. These communities need vaccines, and they need them now, not next year.”@DrTedros #Equity Vaccine https://t.co/LRUEz7bixg
INEurope, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks, until July 19, as a result of the spread of the Delta variant.
“I think it ‘s reasonable to expect just a little more,” he said. “Now is the time to ease the accelerator, because by being careful we now have the opportunity to save thousands of lives in the next four weeks by vaccinating millions of other people.”
The German Ministry of Health said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million doses of vaccine to Germany in July to make up for an expected shortfall in June.
Moscow will donate cars at a price draw for residents receiving COVID-19 in a bid to speed up the slow rate of vaccinations.
LOOK | Johnson explains the delay in further reopening:
INAsia-Pacificregion, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he felt reassured by other Group of Seven leaders showing “strong support” for his determination to host the Tokyo Olympics next month. Suga told reporters while in Britain for the G7 Summit that he explained to other leaders Japan’s commitment to ensuring that through virus control measures the Games were safe and secure.
“I feel confident from the determined support I have received from all the other leaders,” Suga said Sunday before returning to Tokyo. “I have renewed my determination to make the Tokyo Games a success at all costs.”
Many Indian states eased restrictions, including Delhi, as the number of new infections fell to its lowest level in more than two months.
INAfrica, Kenya has borrowed $ 750 million from the World Bank to support its budget and help the East African economy recover from the effects of the pandemic, the multilateral lender said.
INAmericas, Mexican health officials said the country would receive its first shipment of J&J vaccines on Tuesday.
The capacity of Latin American nations to fight corruption dwindled over the past year as the pandemic drained resources and provided politicians in some countries with space to weaken the judiciary, according to a report.
INMiddle East, Lebanon has vaccinated a record number of people daily against COVID-19, increasing the total number of nationwide administered shots against the virus to more than one million.
The Ministry of Health said nearly 23,000 people were vaccinated on Sunday alone in different parts of the country in the third weekend of a COVID-19 vaccination “marathon” to speed up inoculations. The ministry invited all residents aged 53 and over, as well as people with disabilities aged 16 and over, to take pictures of Pfizer-BioNTech.
-From Reuters, Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 12:25 p.m. at
