IOCL McDermott Awards Two EPCC Refinery Contracts





HOUSTON, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / –McDermott International, Ltd. announced today that it has received two separate awards for Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for Haldia Refinery and Barauni Refinery. The first prize is an EPCC contract for a new oil hydrotechnical unit and associated facilities for the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project in Bihar, India. The second prize is an EPCC contract for the catalytic waxing unit and related facilities at the Haldia refinery in West Bengal, India. The catalytic depilation unit will assist in the production of base oil that can be used in finished lubricants. India is the world’s third largest user of finished lubricants but is also, with a base oil deficit, one of the largest importers of base oil. Both projects contribute to greater independence for Of India internal energy needs. “These awards demonstrate our commitment to advancement Of India the long-term energy market, “he said Samik Mukherjee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to working with Indian Oil Corporation Limited on these prestigious downstream projects, demonstrating our commitment to world-class project execution and sharing our core health and safety protocols.” In line with Of India get in India initiative, McDermott Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Mahesh Swaminathan, stressed the strength of the home team. “Our 2,000 staff at India bring global experience with high levels of technical expertise and project management, “Swaminathan said.” These individuals continue to demonstrate the strength of McDermott’s vertically integrated solutions and the positive impact these bring to the Indian downstream market. “ The scope of work in all projects includes project management, waste process modeling, detailed engineering, fabrication, procurement, construction, transportation, mechanical completion and commissioning. Work will begin in the second quarter of 2021. Both projects will be executed primarily by the McDermott team in Gurgaon, India, with a support from Perth, Australia and Brno, Czech Republic. About McDermott

McDermott is a leading, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach to responsibly utilizing and transforming global energy sources into the products the world needs. From concept to commission, McDermott’s innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure by empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for all of us. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott’s locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diverse fleet of specialized naval construction vessels and fabrication equipment worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com. Statements looking forward

McDermott warns that statements in this communication which are forward-looking and provide information other than historical information include risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These future statements include, but are not limited to, statements about backlog, to the extent that the remaining number can be seen as an indication of future revenue or benefit, and about the scope and expected value of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those future statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to be accurate. These statements are made using a variety of underlying assumptions and are subject to multiple risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, inter alia: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or the credit or equity markets; our inability to successfully execute overdue contracts; changes in project design or schedules; availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, cancellations of contracts, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business parties; changes in industry norms; actions by McDermott Lenders, other creditors, customers and other business parties and adverse outcomes in legal or dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if the underlying assumptions turn out to be inaccurate, the actual results may differ materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on future statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott’s management as of the date of this guidance. With the exception of the measure required by applicable law, McDermott assumes no obligation to update or revise any future statements. Contacts: Investor relations

Kevin Hargrove

Vice President and Treasury

+1 281 870 5569

[email protected] Global Media Relations

Reba Reid

Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing

+1 281 588 5636

[email protected] APAC Media Relations

Miki O’Farrell

Manager, Communication and Marketing

+61 (0) 417 145 256

[email protected] SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd Similar links www.mcdermott.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos