



Vermont has partially vaccinated at least 80 percent of residents 12 or older, allowing it to lift all remaining restrictions on the state pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday. Federal data confirmed that the state passed the first 80 percent, while remaining vaccination levels elsewhere have undermined President Bidens’ national goal of taking shots in the arms of at least 70 percent of adults over July 18 to 4. “I am very proud to announce that Vermont has now become the first state in the country to vaccinate over 80 percent of its population of 12 or more,” he said. Scott at a news conference Monday.

Vermont has been very successful in treating coronavirus. A New York Times database shows that the state has reported fewer cases and fewer deaths, relative to its population, than any state except Hawaii. Vermont has vaccinated 83 percent of its adult population, age 18 or older; Hawaii and Massachusetts are the only other states so far to have surpassed 80 percent by that measure.

Not only do we run the United States, but Vermont is now a global leader in vaccines to defeat Covid-19, said Mr. Scott. Our state has shown the world what is possible when you have a group of people with the right attitude who follow the data and trust medical science. The number of new positive tests reported daily across the country seems to be easing as it had declined steadily for months. Experts worry that countries with low vaccination rates, especially in the South, may incubate new outbreaks. Mr Scott, a Republican, lifted his states mandate and capacity restrictions on people vaccinated on May 14th. He said the Vermonts state of emergency would end on Tuesday. Really it’s really very simple: There are no longer any state restrictions Covid-19, he said. People in Vermont still have to abide by federal pandemic rules, and businesses will be allowed to take security measures like looking for masks if their owners decide to do so, he said.

This is something that businesses have to decide for themselves, said Mr. Scott. Many states have relaxed or removed most of their pandemic restrictions, including some with much lower vaccination rates than Vermonts. Mr Scott praised public health officials for his program of testing and distributing vaccines. But he noted that Vermonts’s work was far from finished. Keep vaccinating as many Vermonters as possible because every shot given today, tomorrow and in the weeks to come is just as important as the ones we administered yesterday, he said. Amy Schoenfeld Walker contributed reports.

