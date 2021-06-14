The atmosphere knocks Micah Grimes to Lead the News Initiative





AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in TV broadcasting for businesses, announced today that it has appointed Micah Grimes as Vice President, News. Grimes brings the extensive experience of the local, national and international news industry to this role, most recently serving as Head of Social Media for NBC News and MSNBC where he and his team provided 24-hour coverage on 70 social media accounts. Grimes is the second TV and digital news veteran to join Atmosphere this year following the March appointment of former Newsy CEO Blake Sabatinelli as the chief operating officer of the company. Atmosphere, Grimes will oversee the company’s newly formed news sector and the upcoming launch of its News Atmosphere channel. This will include developing an editorial guide, managing the newsroom, and building a narrative language for presenting news in the unique, audio-optional Atmosphere format. His employment comes at the heel of the Last Atmosphere $ 25 million Series B financing round, which rated the company at $ 275 million. “Micah has covered every major news story of the last ten years, demonstrating a phenomenal ability to quickly understand how a story is unfolding, how it should be covered and what resources will be required to make the coverage public,” he said. Sabatinelli. “His experience leading news efforts across multiple platforms, all with their specific story features and limitations, will be extremely useful in developing an influential news experience working on the Atmosphere platform. We are happy to welcome him as we continue to expand our programming and achieve “. Optimized for viewing in public spaces, the Atmosphere broadcast platform offers short, audio-optional television programs in more than 13,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, doctors’ offices and other venues across the country. The company broadcasts a total of more than 250,000 hours of programming per day on 51 channels with proprietary and partner content, reaching over 17 million unique viewers each month. Atmospheric retail customers include Westin, Taco Bell, Texas Roadhouse and thousands of other businesses of all sizes. “Atmosphere has pioneered a whole new approach to TV broadcasting, bringing high-quality programming to outdoor spaces with content that consumers really respond to,” Grimes said. “We have a great team of smart, passionate people here and I’m excited about the mission of re-imagining television news for this new kind of broadcasting environment.” Atmosphere, which became profitable in Q4 2020, provides free equipment and programming for businesses, monetizing its content through its proprietary advertising platform and through paid subscriptions, which allow countries to place their home ads between programming. The company’s vertically integrated distribution model offers highly attractive unit economies by mastering customer relationships, equipment, content channels, product distribution, and advertising technology. Prior to NBC News, Grimes worked at ABC News as editor-in-chief of social media, served as editor-in-chief on the ABC WFTS-TV contributor, and as a web and social media editor on Spectrum’s Bay News 9. He received a BA in broadcast journalism. from Troy University where he was also a member of the school Division I football team. About the Atmosphere Atmosphere is a free multi-channel platform for businesses offering over 50 original TV channels and licensed partners for the global use of the commercial site. Atmosphere also offers value-added features for local operators including a digital signage feature for businesses to run their in-house promotions within content and a free ad version. The platform was developed using proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses, consumers and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group as CHIVE TV and took place in 2019 in Atmosphere. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv. CONTACTS: Peter Epstein or Mark Ballard

