England extends coffin restrictions by one month





LONDONR With a swift and successful vaccination campaign on track, the road seemed clear not long ago for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift all rules of the Englands coronavirus on June 21, ending the curbs he resisted. to decide in the first place. But on Monday, Mr. Johnson postponed by four weeks the moment called the day of freedom by the tabloids after an increase in cases of a new highly transmitted variant that could cause more serious illness than the earlier variants. Restaurants and pubs in England, although open, will still have to abide by the rules of social distance inside, limiting capacity and nightclubs and theaters will remain closed. The decision, which will be reviewed within two weeks, sent a warning to the world that even well-vaccinated nations remain at risk and angered a vocal group of freedom-loving lawmakers within Mr Johnsons’s own party.

Currently, the total number of new cases in Britain averages around 8,000 a day and is doubling every week in the most affected areas. Hospital admissions have begun to increase. And the impact of the Delta variant across the country has already raised alarm in other European countries, including Germany, which has introduced a travel ban.

In Britain, about four-fifths of adults have taken a dose and more than half have taken a second stroke. But people with only a single dose remain more susceptible to cases of the Delta variant than to previous versions of the virus, scientists said. And a steady increase in infections in young, unvaccinated people could spark a dangerous wave of hospitalizations. This has helped convince many epidemiologists that lifting restrictions could now, in a worst-case scenario, produce as many hospital cases as in the first wave of the pandemic, overburdening the National Health Service as it is trying to cope with a backward procedure that was delayed during the pandemic. At a press conference on Downing Street, Mr Johnson said it was reasonable to wait just a little longer before removing the curbs, noting that even if the link between infection and hospitalization has weakened, it has not been severed. Expressing confidence that he would be able to lift the remaining restrictions on July 19, Mr. Johnson added that at a certain stage, we will have to learn to live with the virus and manage it as best we can.

Ever since it was first tested in Britain almost four months ago, the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, has swept across the country, surpassing even the dangerous Alpha variant that spread earlier. Recent studies show that 96 percent of new cases now come from the Delta variant. And the variant now seems to be surpassing other versions of the virus in parts of the United States and Canada, too, with some scientists saying they expected the trend to continue. Scientists remain at odds with exactly how serious a threat it poses in Britain, however, with some arguing that the most dire predictions about hospitalizations underestimate the effect that even the current level of vaccinations has on breaking the link between the number of cases and new, hospitalizations and deaths. Optimists can tell soothing news Monday from Public Health England: Complete courses of Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines offer extremely strong protection against hospitalization in cases of the Delta variant.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 96 percent effective in preventing hospitalization and two doses of AstraZeneca shots were 92 percent effective, the public health agency said. Single doses of each vaccine were also effective in protecting against hospitalizations, albeit slightly less, and with higher levels of statistical uncertainty. Updated June 14, 2021, 5:25 pm ET Public Health England said the figures were comparable to the performance of vaccines against the Alpha variant.

But there are still millions of people who have not yet received a vaccine. They are mostly under 50 years old and so, even if they contract Covid, they are thought to be less likely to develop a serious enough case to seek hospitalization. Still, a fairly large wave of infections can cause problems: A study from Scotland published Monday in The Lancet found that people with Delta-induced cases were approximately twice as likely as those with Alpha to be hospitalized. The nature and timing of transitioning from a major epidemic to living with Covid-19 has never been easier, said Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. The Delta variant has made the process much more difficult. According to Monday’s announcement, there will be a review of Covid-19 government rules on June 28 and, if the situation improves significantly, the restrictions could be lifted on July 5.

But failing that, the current curbs will stay in place for another two weeks, except for a few minor relaxations like the numbers allowed at weddings. The delay is intended to allow millions of other vaccines to be administered, increasing second doses that appear to be critical in protection against the Delta variant. In particular, the time between the first and second doses of the vaccine given to those 40 or more will be shortened, with all that group offering two doses by July 19th.

For Mr Johnson, young from hosting G7 heads of government in Cornwall, England and attending a NATO summit, Monday’s announcement was a stark reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic remains his biggest challenge. .

Freedman instinctively, Mr. Johnson initially resisted imposing blockades last year and has been accused of ignoring scientific advice, despite his serious Covid-19 period that led him to intensive care. In December, there was chaos over restrictions for the holiday period, as the government initially sought to calm them down but was later forced to withdraw and cancel Christmas. Critics blamed delays in imposing restrictions at least in part on a second catastrophic wave of the virus in the winter months. The lesson of this embarrassing episode was that the removal of the rules should be, in Mr. Johnsons’ words, irreversible, to avoid repeating the removal pattern and then restoring the restrictions. The June 21st date for reopening would be the fourth and final phase of a plan announced in February to gradually lift the stiff blockade imposed on the country. Always allowed room for delay if the situation worsened. By Monday, everyone had gone largely as expected, so within his Conservative Party, Mr Johnsons’ decision is debatable. Given that it has occurred despite high levels of vaccination and the arrival of summer, when people can gather outside more often, some critics see the delay as a prelude to endless restrictions. We have a rapid delivery of effective vaccines and we are heading towards summer, Mark Harper, a Conservative lawmaker and former whip boss, wrote on Twitter. If, even at this point, Govt does not issue restrictions, this indicates restrictions in the fall and winter, when respiratory diseases increase and the NHS is always under more pressure.

But Mr Johnson had almost no choice but to call for a delay, given a consensus within the scientific and medical world that lifting all restrictions at this point would be reckless. After all, the current constraints are not difficult. While first discovered at the same time in Britain and the United States, the Delta variant is significantly more advanced in Britain. Scientists have pointed to Britain’s strong links to travel from India as the cause, and the opposition Labor Party has charged Mr Johnson on duty for too long to impose the most severe quarantine restrictions on passengers arriving from there. At the time, Mr Johnson was planning a visit to India and hoping to make a post-Brexit trade deal with her government. Although Mr Johnsons’s decision was awaited on Monday, the response from the most affected parts of the economy has been desperate. UK Hospitality, a trade group for the sector, warned ahead of the announcement that any delay would put some 300,000 jobs at risk. Night Time Industries Association warned that one in four businesses would not survive more than a month without further financial support.







