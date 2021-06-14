Kentucky energy companies win international debut award





LEBANON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Touchstone Inter-Circular Energy Cooperatives and Energy Cooperatives have received the 2021 Projects at a Target Award from the Site Voters Association. The Guild, the professional association of the world’s leading corporate location advisors, held their annual conference in Orlando, Florida. The inaugural award honors those who have successfully implemented site selection projects that go beyond job creation to address social or environmental issues within a community. “We are excited to present the inaugural Projects with an Award for Purpose and Community Innovation for Inter-County Energy Cooperation and Kentuckys Touchstone Energy Cooperatives,” said Jay Garner, chairman of the Site Voters Association board. “The sport got a lot of impressive performances and we are inspired by the way these organizations went beyond and beyond to make a difference in Kentucky.” “As corporations and other co-operative members work to improve the sustainability of their operations, Cross-Circular Energy and all Kentuckys Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have a range of renewable options to help them meet their energy needs. said Jerry Carter, President and CEO of Inter-Circular Energy. The two energy cooperatives partnered with North America ‘s $ 130 million modern Diageo bourbon beverage plant in July 2019. Together, they had a vision to supply this facility with green energy. This led to the announcement in June 2020 that the liquor plant would be completely electric and carbon neutral, becoming one of the largest green energy projects on the continent. To learn more about the Site Selectors Guild Awards program, visit them website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos