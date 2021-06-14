Philippe Cousteau Jr’s EarthEcho International Introduces Three Winning Youth Teams in OurEcho Second Annual Challenge





WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Meet inspiring young people working to protect wildlife and habitats. EarthEcho International, the global nonprofit organization dedicated to building a youth movement to protect and restore our planet ocean, announced today three high school teams selected as the winners of the grand prize of Our challengeEcho. The winning teams were part of a STEM competition designed to engage new problem solvers in protecting the diversity of species and ecosystems that make life on earth possible. The competition was made possible through the support of Aramco Americas. “All the final teams for this year Our challengeEcho demonstrated vision and creativity in targeting local biodiversity challenges. We look forward to seeing what these emerging environmental champions do in the future, “said EarthEcho founder Philippe Cousteau.” Our grand prize winners presented projects that impressed our panel of judges with their clear view of how everyday science and those outside the box thinking can provide valuable solutions to a range of ecosystem challenges. “ “We congratulate all the winners of Our challengeEcho“, said Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, President and CEO of Aramco Americas.” They represent a new generation of leaders committed to solving environmental challenges starting with those in their backyard. “Aramco is pleased to support environmental initiatives like this and is teaming up with its partners to inspire young people to get involved.” Our challengeEcho supports three grand prize winners selected from 10 final teams competing for $ 5,000, $ 2,000, and $ 1,000 grants to further the work of their projects to protect and restore biodiversity. Our challengeEcho equips American high school students, led by an educator or mentor, to address biodiversity decline by identifying threats and proposing solutions to protect natural resources in their communities. Our challengeEcho The winning teams are as follows: $ 5,000 Winner of the Grand Prize

BIOFILTRATION OF ALGAE TEAMis studying how beneficial algae growing can compete for harmful algae blooms in salt and freshwater environments using the campus pond at Windermere Prep in Central Florida as a representative ecosystem.

Windermere Preparatory School, Windermere, FL

Team– Sofia marrero , Margarita guzman , Brandon Doggett

Mentor– Ashley Hollern $ 2,000 Winner of the Grand Prize

HOTELS HABITAT TEAMis restoring native habitats in Aurora, IL area by removing invasive plant species and replacing them with native, pollinator-friendly plants.

Bednarcik High School, Aurora, IL

Team– Prabhav Parna , Denel Phinn , Lydia Gerety

Mentor– Amy Truemper $ 1,000 Winner of the Grand Prize

TEAM RESOURCES is addressing the decline of insect species, especially pollinators, through habitat improvement, native vegetation growth, adoption of organic practices and observations on the Mystic River, MA.

Out of 55 Schools, Medford, MA

Team– I could have cut it

Team Algae Biofiltration, Habitat Team Hotels, AND The Springtails team were selected after presenting their projects practically in front of a panel of judges and members of the public at June 11, 2021, during a Facebook Live event. A panel of judges consisting of young people, environmental and corporate leaders, engineers, scientists and educators reviewed the presentations from 10 finalist teams and selected the three grand prize winners based on their project inspiration, scientific rigor, feasibility and how well the team communicated.







