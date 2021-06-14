International
Navalny’s death would damage Russia’s position
WASHINGTON President Joe Biden issued a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their meeting Wednesday that the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny would damage Russia’s relations with the rest of the world.
“Navalny’s death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of respecting fundamental human rights,” Biden told a news conference Monday after the NATO summit.
“It would be a tragedy. It would do nothing but damage his relationship with the rest of the world, in my opinion, and with me,” he said.
Concern over Navalny’s imprisonment and deteriorating health is the latest drumbeat in the already strained relations between Moscow and the West.
A joint NATO statement on Monday said “Russia’s aggressive actions pose a threat to Euro-Atlantic security.” He cited Moscow’s military construction, its use of cyber-attacks and hybrid warfare, the annexation of Crimea and Kremlin-funded disinformation campaigns as some of the actions.
As Biden prepares to meet one-on-one with Putin, the White House insists the Geneva summit is not a reward for Putin, putting him on a par with the United States.
Instead, the meeting will be a business summary of bilateral relations. Biden will raise some pressing concerns but will also look for areas where Russia and the United States can work together.
Biden has pressured Putin to release Navalny earlier. Shortly after he was sworn in, Biden spoke with Putin on the phone and said he told his counterpart that Navalny’s imprisonment was a “deep concern” for the United States.
“Mr. Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution,” Biden said in a speech to US diplomats. “He has been targeted for detecting corruption. He should be released immediately and unconditionally.”
In January, Navalny flew to Russia from Berlin, Germany, where he had spent nearly half a year recovering after being poisoned last summer. He was arrested at the passport control as soon as he landed.
A month later, a Russian court sentenced Navalny to more than two years in prison for breach of parole, charges he said were politically motivated.
The German government said Navalny was poisoned by a chemical nerve agent in August 2020 and that toxicology reports provided “clear evidence” of the poison.
The nerve agent was in the Novichok family,which was developed decades ago by the Soviet Union. Toxicology tests conducted in France and Sweden reached the same conclusion.
The Kremlin has consistently denied playing a role in Navalny’s poisoning.
In March, the Biden administration cracked down on sanctions against seven members of the Russian government for allegedly poisoning Navalny.
Washington also imposed sanctions on 14 entities involved in Russia’s chemical and biological industrial base.
At the time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in a statement that the sanctions would “send a clear signal” to Russia that the use of chemical weapons and human rights abuses have serious consequences.
