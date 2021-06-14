Houthis puts Sea Mines in the Red Sea; Coalition boasts several minesweepers – Defense Breach Defense Breach





TEL AVIV: Houthi rebels in Yemen have set up naval mines in the southern part of the Red Sea, where US navies and other Allied ships are sailing, posing a serious threat to shipping. The Saudi-led coalition tried to solve the problem but they have some useful tools. The Arab Coalition said Friday it had discovered and destroyed a naval mine planted by Houthi militia in the southern Red Sea, Saudi state television reported. The coalition said it was a Sadaf mine made by Iran. That causes 171 naval mines to be found and destroyed, the coalition said. By some estimates the Houthis have deployed “several hundred offshore mines” in the Red and Arabian Seas. Experts say most of the mines are of the floating type and have been discovered by naval vessels or cargoes that have spotted and reported them. According to Middle Eastern sources, most offshore mines are floating mines that the Houthis release offshore. They are supplemented by mining networks located at a depth of 16 meters. They are caused by passing ships on them. Coalition forces managed to locate several such underwater minefields in an area south of the Red Sea island of Hanish last week near Bab al-Mandab. The US Navy amphibious assault ship, the USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7), is now in the Red Sea. The U.S. also lacks mine-clearing tools, as Breaking D. readers know. The U.S. Navy operates an outdated fleet of minesweepers and does not have a strong response to offshore mines. The coalition added that the hostilities and actions of the Houthi militia, with the support of Iran, threatened the security of the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a vital gateway to global energy. Since 2017 the Houthi offshore mines have caused deaths and damage to Saudi and Yemeni ships. Not all offshore mining meetings are reported by the media. On March 10, 2017, two sailors died and eight others were injured when a Yemeni Coast Guard ship struck a naval mine in the Red Sea. In December 2020 a naval mine planted by Yemens Houthi rebels hit a cargo ship in the southern Red SeaThe Saudi Arabian state television channel reported recently, without giving further details. The coalition did not identify the ship and did not provide details of the attack. Iran, according to sources, has a large number of maritime mines and has transferred many types of Houthi rebels to Yemen. The source said the Iranian arsenal includes acoustic, magnetic and sea mine contacts. Some are Iranian-made and others are supplied from Russia and China, including the EM-52, a growing rocket-propelled grenade that resembles an elongated feather bomb. Can be activated by acoustic and magnetic pulses. We certainly have the ability to do that, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after Tehran warned it would close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical trade crossing. But we certainly do not want to do it because the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf are our salvation. It is rare to hear Iranian officials speak openly and honestly about such a thing.







