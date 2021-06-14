Chicago-based scientist who helped find scams in the art world | Chicago News





The recently released Netflix documentary seriesThis is a robberyexplores the twisted story surrounding the theft of 13 pieces of art from the Bostons Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990.

One possible way to recover $ 500 million in stolen art involves scientific analysis of pieces of paint, with microscopic detective work done by a Chicago-based innovator in the field.

After the midnight rush, investigators, museum officials and journalists spent years following the tips that led to the dead end. An advantage came to former Boston Herald reporter Tom Mashberg: A petty impostor claimed to have one of the stolen works, the Rembrandts Storm in the Sea of ​​Galilee. But Mashberg was not an art expert and had to prove that the work was authentic.

We somehow thought of paint chips, and I said, Would it be so hard to remove a little paint? Mashberg says in the documents. Walter McCrone outside of Chicago had done a lot of unlocking fraud work using an electron microscope.

Well, not exactly. In fact, McCrone supported a somewhat simpler, but no less powerful tool: the polarized light microscope.

Sort is a kind of humiliation, McCrone told The WTTWs The New Explorers in 1990. People have assumed it would no longer be necessary or even useful because of the big guns. I am fully convinced that we can not do well without him.

After studying at Cornell, McCrone got a research job in Chicago in 1944. In 1960, he founded TheMcCrone Research Institutein Bronzeville. It is now run by his protagonist, Gary Laughlin.





For all the years I worked with him, which was the first 17 years of my career, he started his day at 3:30 in the morning, Laughlin said. I have never seen him leave this building or leave work until he hears the news at 6 o’clock every night. Seven days a week.

The institute is still focused on the mission that McCrone started: researching, publishing a journal, holding symposia and learning intensive courses on how to use a microscope, learning to identify substances optical properties such as shape, size, color and transparency .

The range of students is very large, Laughlin said. They come from every industry, from academia, from government, practically every laboratory where a scientist can work and a microscope can be present.

Since the founding of the institute in 1960, more than 30,000 students from all over the country and around the world have come through its doors.

McCrone also gained worldwide fame for analyzing hundreds of pieces of art and other historical objects. Among the high-profile pieces McCrone put under his microscope was the Turin Shroud, the alleged shroud of Jesus’ burial, stained with signs that worshipers claimed was blood.

His conclusion was that there was actually no blood since these were a pigment. Red ocher, said Laughlin.





For trained eyes like McCrones or Laughlins, two colors that may look identical on canvas look very different under the microscope. Laughlin used the French Ultramarine as an example, holding up a vibrant blue paint in a jar.

This is synthetic, so this is modern. The original ultramarine was a crushed stone, lapis, which is very, very expensive, Laughlin said. Because it is so expensive, no one uses it today, if a counterfeiter knew it, they would use the original material. They can even grind it themselves and make their own pigments just as the original artist may have done.

With the suggestion that a microscopist could make a good forger, Laughlin made a learned laugh.

This is absolutely true. In fact, Dr. McCrone delivered a speech: What Every Good Counterfeiter Should Know!

After McCrone used his polarized light microscope to analyze a work, he gave his results to Laughlin to confirm them with an electron microscope, including the alleged Rembrandt analysis presented in This is a Robbery.

His immediate conclusion with that limited taste being given only a few chips was that this could certainly be a Rembrandt, Laughlin said. And that was the question he was asked, which means that ink chips could have come from one of Rembrandts’ contemporaries as well.

Sticky for details, McCrone even wrote in a correction in his copy of the Boston Heralds article about his work. Sadly, the paint chips ended up being even a beacon of false hope for the recovery of stolen art.

McCrones’ work analyzing art may have been exciting, but Laughlin says it really was a side project. The heart of McCrones work, teaching people about microscopic analysis, continues today. The pandemic forced a shaft to learn online and a huge drop in registrations, but things are finally growing.

You know this instrument that can do things you do not know no other instrument can do, and you want to share it with the world, Laughlin said.





McCrone died in 2002. In his 1990 interview with WTTW, he described his sophisticated work in simple words.

What you are doing is magnifying these tiny particles to the size we normally see macroscopic objects. And if we can recognize all these things here only in the eye, you can do the same under the microscope. That’s so easy, McCrone said.

As for what Rembrandt suspected McCrone analyzed the paint chips from? Neither she nor any of the other pieces stolen from the Gardner Museum have been found.

Note: This story will be updated with video.