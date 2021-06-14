SDSN releases 2021 findings on national, global performance against SDGs | News | SDG Knowledge Center





The Sustainable Development Solutions Network released its Annual Sustainable Development Report, which includes the SDG 2021 Index and Dashboard. Annual resources provide data to track and rank the performance of all UN Member States in 17 SDGs . The 2021 report also includes the International Dissemination Index. The first global decline in SDG progress has been driven by rising poverty and unemployment levels in relation to COVID-19. SDSN works to mobilize problem-solving expertise for sustainable development. The report was written by Jeffrey Sachs, President of SDSN, as well as Christian Kroll, Guillaume Lafortune, Grayson Fuller, and Finn Woelm. The 2021 report shows the reversal in progress for the first time since the SDGs were adopted in 2015. This reversal is revealed by a decline in the country’s global average score on the SDG Index. The authors explain the decline as largely driven by rising levels of poverty and unemployment in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also links SDG progress to fiscal space, noting that developing countries have limited capacity to access market financing, which hinders emergency response and investment-driven recovery plans. While the governments of high-income countries have borrowed heavily in response to the pandemic, [low-income developing countries] have not been able to do so due to their low creditworthiness in the market. As a short-term result, rich countries are likely to recover from the pandemic faster than poor countries. The report makes recommendations for increasing fiscal space for developing countries. Sachs explains that the COVID-19 pandemic has created “not only a global health emergency but also a crisis of sustainable development”. The way to restore SDG progress is to significantly increase fiscal space in developing countries, using both global tax reform and expanded multilateral development banks (MDBs). For spillover effects, the authors emphasize that each country’s strategy to achieve SDGs should avoid generating negative impacts in other countries. According to the index, high-income countries and OECD countries tend to generate the largest negative outflows. These can occur through volatile supply chains, base erosion, and profit shifting. Among the country-specific findings released on June 14, 2021: Finland, Sweden and Denmark rank first, second and third, but even they are not on track to achieve all for the SDGs by 2030, given the key challenges in some SDGs;

Greater progress has been found in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the Cte ​​d’Ivoire; the authors add that some of the countries that progressed the most also started from low baselines;

At a regional level, the region with the greatest progress has been East and South Asia; AND

Countries with the most significant declines in SDG scores since 2015 include Brazil, Venezuela and Tuvalu. The Sustainable Development Report is one of the SDG assessments released each year at the UN High Level Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF). UN Secretary General’s 2021 SDG Progress Report, published in May, includes several paragraphs on the status of each SDG, based on availabledata on global indicatorssince April 2021. The report notes that for poorer countries, SDG progress is reversing for ten years due to the pandemic (SDG 10, reduced inequality) and foreign direct investment is expected to fall by 40% (SDG 17, partnership for goals), adding a shrinking capacity for countries to make critical investments in recovery, climate change and the SDG.[SDSN press release] [Publication: Sustainable Development Report 2021: The Decade of Action for theSustainable Development Goals] [SDG Index website]

