The NZ community calls for the film about the Christchurch attack to be closed, Rose Byrne to remove the role of Jacinda Ardern

A film about the Christchurch massacre, set to play Australian actor Rose Byrne as Jacinda Ardern, is crashing into New Zealand as a “white savior” story.

Main points: The film, entitled They Are Us, is about Jacinda Ardern’s response to Christchurch attacks

The film, entitled They Are Us, is about Jacinda Ardern’s response to Christchurch attacks More than 60,000 people have signed a petition demanding that it be closed

More than 60,000 people have signed a petition demanding that it be closed Many in the Christchurch community say it’s too soon and want the story to be told from the perspective of those most affected

There are strong calls from New Zealand’s Muslim community for the film, titled They Are Us, to be closed and a petition has attracted more than 60,000 signatures.

Ms Ardern has distanced herself from the film, Mayor Christchurch has suggested the teams will not be allowed in the city and a New Zealand producer has withdrawn from the project.

Those critics of the film say it’s too soon and want any retelling to focus on New Zealand’s Muslim community, not its Prime Minister.

On March 15, 2019, Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch, killing 51 people in their places of worship.

Ms. Ardern won global acclaim for the way she responded to the attack, and the title of the film echoes the words she used that day.

Community outrage erupted late last week when Kiwi writer and director Andrew Niccol was quoted by the Hollywood Reporter saying, “They Are We is no longer about attack, but about responding to attack … how an unprecedented act of hatred was overcome by a source of love and support.”

The Hollywood Reporter said the film was billed as “the inspirational story of the young leader’s reaction to tragic events.”

The young Muslim woman Sondos Qur’aan, 21, is a co-founder of the National Islamic Youth Association (NIYA), the group responsible for posting the petition.

She is deeply connected to the Muslim community in Christchurch and wants They Are Us to be shut down.

“I moved to Christchurch when I was three years old from the Middle East and I’ve been calling the Christchurch community my family … ever since,” she said.

“I grew up in the Al Noor Mosque and I keep many of my childhood memories from there.

“Many of the injured and martyred victims are people I consider families.”

Ms Quran told ABC the idea of ​​a big screen treatment of Christchurch history was inappropriate now.

“I was surprised by the fact that someone thought two years after the attack it would be okay to highlight this attack … from a perspective that does not accept or focus on Muslim voices,” she said.

“There is a process of grief. People are still dealing with injuries.

“Seeing a story like this while you are still watching your community members suffer and mourn is really a difficult thing to deal with.”

On Friday, NIYA posted the petition against the film, saying it was “inappropriate for the film to appear in the center of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a white woman”.

“Once the petition went online, people started sharing it and signing it and it was blown up with #TheyAreUsShutDown,” Ms. Qur’an said.

Loading

Calls for Rose Byrne to step down

Also quoted in the Hollywood Reporter was Glen Basner, CEO of FilmNation Entertainment

“We are excited to bring to market this truly inspiring story of positive impact, even in the darkest moments, a strong leader can have in the lives of their constituents,” he said.

New Zealand Muslim community lawyer Guled Mire said the film’s apparent approach and focus “was really damaging”.

“[It’s] “determined to describe the Prime Minister and her journey, which is nurtured in this white savior story, and is one that removes victims, and the prospects of survivors and martyrs, their loved ones, and the consequences they still face today.” he said.

Mr Mire said his community was concerned the film would still progress, despite harsh reactions.

“We need Rose to act. We are calling for her to withdraw from this film,” Mr Mire said.

“She carries a lot of weight.”

While promoting another film, Byrne told the Associated Press Ms. Ardern was an “interesting character” and she was “really excited” about the role.

ABC has sought to contact Byrne about New Zealand Muslim community concerns about the project.

The Christchurch community is still grieving the death of 51 people in the attack on two mosques in March 2019. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito

Change.org competition calls on FilmNation Entertainment and CAA Media Financing to discontinue their involvement in the film.

“Our main focus is to close the film completely and make the director and the team behind the film understand that in any form, or in any light … it would not start with the right or appropriate form of consultation,” Mrs. The Qur’an has said.

In a statement, one of the producers of the New Zealand-based film, Ayman Jamal, said it was never the intention of someone working on the project to cause concern.

“We are devastated by the pain and inconvenience caused by the announcement of the film,” he said.

“Over a year ago we … consulted with the local Muslim community of Christchurch which included Imam Gamal Fouda of the Al Noor Mosque and Imam Alabi Lateef Zikrullah of the Linwood Mosque and over 20 other victims of the March 15 attack.

“At that time the Muslim community in Christchurch was making a lot of progress, and we were only engaging with those families who were ready to share their history with that time.”

In a summary shared by Mr. Jamal, the film is said to “prove acts of heroism and sacrifice” and contains several stories from within the Muslim community.

Ardern says March 15 ‘remains very raw’

Ms. Ardern distanced herself from the project over the weekend and again on Monday.

Asked about this at a press conference, she said the Muslim community should be at the center of every film about the shooting, not her.

“This is a very rough event for New Zealand and even more so for the community that experienced it,” Ms Ardern said.

“I agree that there are stories that at some point should be told from March 15, but they are stories from our Muslim community so they should be at the center of that.

“I do not consider mine as one of the stories to be told.”

She said, however, it was not up to her to say whether a project should continue or not.

The New Zealand Film Commission told ABC that there was no indication whether the production would require funding from the body.

Jacinda Ardern says any retelling of the events of March 15 should focus on history by the Muslim community. ( Supplied: Christchurch City Council

“There is no hero in this film, collectively the people of New Zealand from different backgrounds told us, the rest of the world, that together they turned a terrible terrorist attack on unity, love and compassion by coming together and asserting that they are all one and in this together, “said Mr Jamal.

The Canterbury Muslim Association initially called on producers to approach the film differently and led the royal commission on the attack.

The association has since issued a joint statement with Mr. Jamal, updating their position regarding the project.

“We have agreed to work closely with manufacturers to facilitate this consultation process,” spokesman Abdigani Ali said.

He asked the families of the victims, survivors and witnesses of Christchurch to get in touch through a dedicated email address They Are Us.

“Rest assured you will be contacted as manufacturers have made a commitment to work with our community in an appropriate, authentic and sensitive way,” he said.

Mr. Good said a movie about Christchurch would happen one day, but They are not in the way to go.

“There are elements in the community who believe that one day this story should be shown on the big screen. There are others who are probably not so eager for it,” he said.

“We all know and agree that it is inevitable, that it is something beyond our control. “We ask for more time.”

Mr Niccol told the Hollywood Reporter the film “addresses our common humanity, so I think it will speak to people all over the world”.

“This is an example of how we should react when there is an attack on our human beings.”

ABC tried to contact Rose Byrne, Andrew Niccol, FilmNation Entertainment and CAA Media Financing.

Members of New Zealand’s Muslim community say it’s too soon for a movie about the Christchurch attacks. ( ABC News: Brendan Esposito

ABC / tela