Pelican International Inc. Buy Advanced Elements Inc. | tidings

An expanded product portfolio that offers more convenience, technology and international reach to the customer.
LAVAL, QC, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / –As part of its strategic plan, Pelican International Inc., the world leader in the paddle sports industry, buys Advanced Elements Inc., an inflator market pioneer, through its wholly owned subsidiary Confluence Outdoors Inc. This acquisition expands the Pelican’s portfolio in the paddle sports industry, as it now offers all of its quality products with a full range of technology, in addition to positioning the Pelican as a key player in the development and innovation of inflatable watercraft
“This transaction fits perfectly into our strategy to further consolidate our position as a world leader in the paddle sports industry and to provide high quality, high performance products to diverse customers of all ages and Origins that want to explore the outside world Acquisition of Advanced Elements creates a way forward to help us become the leading brand of inflatable kayaks and SUPs in more than 50 countries.It is an ideal complement to product delivery “to reach our audience through traditional and e – commerce channels,” he saidDanick Lavoie, President and CEO of Pelican International.
“Pelikan is excited about buying Advanced Elements as it offers us another well-respected and well-known brand to offer our extensive distribution network in order to meet the rapidly growing demand for kayaks and growing SUPs. I look forward to this next chapter in our growth strategy, “ stated Fresh Frederick, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, Pelican International.
“At Advanced Elements we have been looking for and anticipating this partnership for a long time and are excited to join Pelican International Group with a full and powerful product lineup. We wanted a business partnership that would bring us to the next level and leverage know-how and our leading position in the bloat and SUP markets, and we can not hope for a better partner.I am confident that this next stage in our venture will define this market as our passions for our technology and our focus on customer needs will set us apart “, said Balta Haller, Co-Founder and President of Advanced Elements.
Reed Smithserved as legal counsel for Pelican, and Tonkon Torp LLP served as legal counsel for Advanced Elements for this transaction.
About Pelican International
At Pelikan, we are world leaders within the water and water sports industry. Known for exceptional quality, innovation and expertise, Pelican has become the leading global authority in the design and production of kayaks, canoes, pedal boats, cruise boards (SUPs), fishing boats and water sports accessories. As an international driving force within the industry, we offer rowing sports and everyday outdoor enthusiasts a diverse range of products through our portfolio of seven well-known brands: Pelican, Desert Systems, Perception, Dagger, The Great Floating River, Harmony gear, and Boardworks.
The Pelican has over 935 employees across three manufacturing zones in North America, the strategically placed distribution trail allows our clientele to easily provide kayaks, paddle boats and boats wherever they choose to enjoy the water. Pelican is constantly innovating to offer the best rowing sports products in all categories and price range. Above all, our passionate team seeks to positively impact the lives of outdoor enthusiasts by providing safe crafts for fun so that they can enjoy the wild beauty of nature while considering sustainability and social responsibility.
About Advanced Elements Inc.
Mother California– Advanced born elements have the express purpose of developing new and unique driving sports products that enhance the customer experience in nature. Our focus is on the design and production of inflatable kayaks with the most advanced technology and the provision of excellent customer service. We are deeply involved in product development with patented technology, striving to develop inflatable kayaks, iSUPs and rowing sports equipment that excel in performance, quality and portability. All of our products are designed to give paddlers the tools they need and the value they deserve.
