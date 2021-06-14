Ahead of the face-to-face meeting, Biden and Putin stay away from the facts

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin come to their summit in Geneva on June 16th agreeing on one thing: relations between the two nations are at a low ebb.

The two leaders are ready to clash over cybersecurity, election interference, Ukraine and human rights. And it’s hard to see how they’re going to start resolving those disputes.

While there are some areas where their interests overlap, there are more where they disagree not only on issues but on basic facts.

Election interference and misinformation

Following the 2016 election, when the U.S. was captured by the guards of a widespread Russian-led social media campaign to help Donald Trump’s candidacy, major tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter, along with government and independent groups research, created ways to spot and close foreign-sponsored disinformation accounts. These moves were somewhat successful.

Russia’s attempts to meddle in the 2020 US election were less effective. This does not mean that they were absent.

The U.S. National Intelligence Council, offering the consensual view of the seven intelligence agencies, concluded in March 16 report that Putin and the Russian government “carry out influence operations aimed at denigrating the candidacy of President Biden and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the United States.”

Darren Linville, a Clemson University expert on state-sponsored disinformation, and his colleagues followed Russian activity on Instagram and Twitter. They saw Russian accounts built around interest groups at both ends of the political spectrum, all aimed at strengthening Trump’s hand over the Democratic field.

“On the left, they had accounts that supported Black Lives Matter and women’s rights,” Linville told PolitiFact. “On the right, it was about elections and gun rights. A non-authentic account was My Gunshine State. The primary goal was to unite support around Trump on the right, and Bernie Sanders on the left.”

Linville said most of the action took place during the by-elections. But as accounts were identified, social media platforms would shut them down. The Russians, Linville said, were unable to build new accounts with as many followers in time for the general election.

The Russians took part in a more “traditional intelligence” operation, said Emerson Brooking, a resident member of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Legal Research Laboratory.

“This mainly took the form of a series of ‘leaks’ related to Ukraine in 2020, spread by Russian intelligence representatives and aimed at denigrating President Biden,” Brooking said. “The effort also appears to have been aimed at boosting Biden’s party investigations by Senate Republicans.”

Russian accounts have also spread fear and distrust of COVID-19 vaccines.

Putin AND Russian government deny any responsibility for these misinformation campaigns.

Linville said before that, the US needs a carefully crafted response that avoids playing into Putin’s hands.

“For Putin, the real audience in all this is the Russian people,” Linville said. “He uses the confession that Russia is a victim, every time the US does anything that attacks the Russian regime. You want to give it as little opportunity as possible.”

Cyber ​​attacks

In December 2020, hackers exploited a security hole in SolarWinds software used by hundreds of organizations around the world, including many U.S. government agencies. The full impact remains unclear, but if nothing else, it gave foreigners the opportunity to spy on activities within those agencies.

In Aprill, the Biden administration officially named the Russian Intelligence Service “as the author of the large-scale cyber espionage campaign that used the SolarWinds Orion platform.” The US expelled 10 Russian diplomats and imposed sanctions on the Russian central bank and other financial institutions.

The Putin government has denied any role in the violations, calling the charges “farce”.

In May, a ransomware attack on fuel distribution firm Colonial Pipeline caused regional gasoline shortages. Biden said he did not think the Russian government had a hand in this.

“But we have a strong reason to believe that the criminals who carried out the attack are living in Russia.” Biden said May 13.

Information security researcher Tarah Wheeler at Harvard Kennedy School said this could be very generous to Russia.

“There seems to be little attempt by Putin to hide his tolerance of gangs attacking civilian and critical infrastructure,” Wheeler said.

A special attack hit the JBS meat processor. White House press secretary Tha Jen Psaki Biden would talk to Putin about ending this type of ransomware operation.

Thus, Biden comes to his meeting both blaming Putin for cyber espionage, and seeking his cooperation against cybercriminals.

Ukraine

If there is one country where the competing interests of the US and Russia could lead to the current military conflict, it is Ukraine. Nearly seven years after Russia orchestrated open fighting between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian government and annexed the Crimean peninsula, the situation remains as fragile as ever.

In recent weeks, fighting has erupted along a line of trenches and posts approximately 250 miles long marking the Line of Contact between the government and separatist forces in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Four Ukrainian soldiers have died.

Russia sent 80,000 troops to its western border near Ukraine. In May, the Ukrainian government announced a drill with British troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 31 that it was creating 20 new military units in the area, a response, she said, to increasing NATO activity.

Shortly before leaving for Europe, Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country had America’s “unwavering commitment.” But nothing has diminished the deployment of Russian troops.

“The Western position is, the crisis was caused by Putin’s aggression in Crimea and Ukraine,” said Boston University historian Igor Luke. “Moscow’s view is, the crisis is all because of Western intervention in Russia’s sphere of influence.”

A stalemate, Luke said, serves Putin’s interests. It keeps Ukraine at an advantage and makes it harder for it to get closer to the West.

As long as the US is unable to block Russian support for the separatists, the most that can come out of the summit is to “keep open strategic communication between the two military superpowers,” said Margarita Balmaceda, a professor of international relations at Seton Hall University.

It may be the best way, she said, to avoid an open hot war.

Human rights

On Memorial Day, Biden spoke on human rights.

“I will meet with President Putin within two weeks in Geneva, making it clear that we will not stand by and let him abuse these rights,” Biden said. in Delaware.

Biden may bring up some issues.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny stands out. Now to one Russian prison, Navalny nearly died after being poisoned last year with the same nerve agent used in a former Russian spy and his daughter living in England.

The Kremlin denies any involvement. Putin even suggested to French President Emmanuel Macron, said former US Ambassador William Courtney, that Navalny could have poisoned himself.

Escalating political pressure on Navalny network, Russian court declares it an extremist move June 9th. This effectively barred her candidates from running in the next parliamentary elections.

In February, Biden said Navalny had been targeted.

“Targeted for detecting corruption” Tha Biden. “He must be released immediately and unconditionally.”

The Kremlin said last September that it was “absurd” to blame the Russian government for the poisoning. Putin dismissed an independent report saying Russian agents had been following Navalny for years, including during the trip when he was poisoned.

“This is an attempt to legitimize the materials provided by US intelligence officers,” Putin said. December 17, 2021.

Putin has tried to turn the tables in Washington, accusing him of hitting legitimate protesters in violation of the U.S. Capitol 6 Jan.

“Those people had come with political demands,” Putin said June 4.

Biden has few cards to play.

“I doubt Biden will sincerely express strong condemnation, Putin will resolutely deny any wrongdoing, and both will be pleased that they achieved what was expected in a relatively short face-to-face meeting,” said the University political scientist. of Georgetown Matthew Kroenig,

Iran and arms control

There are two areas where Biden and Putin share common essential points. The re-establishment of the Iran 2015 nuclear deal that the US and Russia assisted in the negotiations and the resumption of regular meetings on strategic nuclear weapons.

The Iran deal had limited the country’s nuclear program and opened it up to UN inspectors. But Trump pulled the United States out of the multinational deal in 2018 and cracked down on tough economic sanctions on Iran. Since then, Iran has increasingly violated the terms of the nuclear deal, amassing more enriched uranium and burning more advanced production equipment.

Talks are under way in Vienna to lift sanctions and bring Iran back into line.

“The Russians are not causing trouble,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association. “Between the US and Iran.”

If the US and Iran come to an agreement, the deal will move forward.

In strategic arms control talks, the common ground is not so wide, but there is general agreement that the talks are good. The immediate purpose is to establish regular meetings.

“The US is concerned about Russia’s development of surface-to-surface missiles and hypersonic missiles,” Kimball said. “The Russians are worried about putting American assets in space that would threaten them. Neither side, despite the rhetoric, wants to pursue indefinitely an expensive arms race that has no end. “It drains the coffins of both and could lead to instability.”

For now, both countries have agreed to extend what is called New START treaty by 2026. The measure sets limits on the number of nuclear weapons and launchers each country may have in its arsenal.

Kroenig said it is easy to see Biden and Putin agreeing to regular strategic stability talks. But he warns that Russia has developed weapons that do not fall under START borders.

“Russia has a large amount of non-strategic nuclear weapons – torpedoes, deep cargo, mines – and some new types of so-called ‘exotic’ nuclear weapons – a nuclear submarine drone – that are not covered by the treaty,” Kroenig said. . “The Biden administration is likely to make an effort to control these weapons, but Russia has little incentive to agree.”