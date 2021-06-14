The yard sign that traveled the world Local News















By Addison Lathers



Twenty-six words. Six phrases. A yard sign.

The black sign with bright and colorful text became a nationwide phenomenon in the months after Donald Trump was elected. His simple but memorable messages read, In this house, we believe: Black lives matter. Women’s rights are human rights. No man is illegal. Science is real. Love is love. “Kindness is everything.”

The sign shows lawns, windows and the first entrances from the coast to the coast and beyond and it all started right here in Madison.

It was Wed, November 9, 2016, a day after Trump’s election. Kristin Garvey, a youth services librarian at the Fitchburg Public Library and mother of two, had just seen her state fall into Trump hands by a narrow margin of 0.77%. Shocked, Garvey felt the need to make a statement. So she went to the store for a piece of white foam tile and some Sharpies and got to work.

I was in a fog, I felt everything and I felt nothing, Garvey said. I had a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old, and I was just trying to get through the day, but all the wind was taken from me.

She pulled together some quotes from social justice activists and movements, copied them on her board, and displayed them in her backyard. Black Lives Matter was taken from the social movement dedicated to the fight against racism, “Women’s rights are human rights”, became famous by Hillary Clinton, No man is illegally borrowed from immigration activists and Love is love from the community LGBTQ +. Science is real, a song They Could Be Giants has long been a slogan for climate change activists.

This single act of resistance may have seemed small to the librarian, but within hours, the community noticed.

A passerby passed a photo of the Garveys sign and posted it on Facebook. She mentioned to local activist and writer Jennifer Rosen Heinz that it was something she thought she would love. She was right; Heinz immediately saw the potential of courtyard signs to be a unifying symbol for progressives.

There is a moment where you are excited because you feel the resonance there. Just as you are about to throw something into the world, you are doing it in good faith and it is amazing, and it is also very frankly a little awful, said Rosen Heinz. That was my reaction.

Rosen Heinz called on artist Kristin Joiner to turn the sign made into the black and rainbow model we all know and recognize today. Joiner, who had worked with Rosen Heinz for BRAVA Magazine, knew from the start that she wanted to be involved in the project. She had no idea how big it would become.

I was on board right away. At the time, after the election, many of us were flabbergasas, disappointed, confused, Joiner said. This was a tiny little thing I could do to make a small difference. It turned out that made a big difference.

She used a black background to place the sign away from the Wisconsin snow, and bold, brightly colored letters to draw attention. Crayola colors with 8 boxes, Joiner referred to them as.

The sign took approximately 20 minutes to complete.

Joiner and Rosen Heinz reached out to Garvey for permission to sell their model, and then the three women teamed up to distribute the yard signs. The first group was sold in Madison by the home of Rosen Heinzs and in collaboration with Willy Street, with past earnings at the ACLU. The design was also available for download online at Etsy in exchange for a $ 5 donation.

Joiner had the design copyright. The group quickly realized the importance of the yard sign as it received nearly 500 emails over Thanksgiving weekend. Individuals who had seen the signs googled Joiner’s name, seeking to buy their own.

Within two months, the Etsy store raised over $ 7,000.

I would never have thought, in my life, that putting up a sign would result in donating thousands of dollars. It blows my mind, Garvey said.

The signs went viral again and again, amassing thousands of shares on Facebook. Politicians and celebrities took a selfie with him, HOA luftuan on his appearance and some school proudly hanging banners with the model.

Rosen Heinz came to mind that their team of three women would not be able to walk with madness for long. Between their daily jobs and personal life, continuing to sell more and more trademarks was not feasible. They made the mutual decision to give the model to an organization that could use it for fundraising, and after shopping, Joiner donated the license to Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health.

Reproductive health is really important to me, so when we started thinking about a place to give the mark, WAWH was one of my first choices, Joiner said.

WAWH was thrilled with the decision.

Sara Finger, the founder and CEO, had been a fan of the sign from the beginning. She previously bought a digital copy to print and hang in her home.

When Rosen Heinz called Finger, the director of WAWH was at a conference on women’s health care reform in Washington, DC At the time, she was concerned about the future of women’s health and the Trump-administered Affordable Care Act. The finger was slammed to the extreme, she said.

Then Jennifer called me and she said, Do you know the sign? We can not go on with it. We want to give it to you, Finger recalled. She could have called someone, and called us. It’s an incredible gift.

With the help of the mark, WAWH does not have to get involved and rely on grants to do its advocacy work. Finger now manages copyright infringements by online retailers, and in return, trademark sales have allowed WAWH to keep its doors open.

While the design can now be purchased from WAWH at Cafe Press or Zazzle as a flag, t-shirt, magnet, Sherpablanket and even a mask, Joiner never tires of seeing her model in use.

I lived outside during 2016, 2017, but every time I got home it was really exciting to see him in people’s backyards. I was taking pictures of bumper stickers! Cried the fellow. It restored my faith in America. (She) made me think, not as bad as I thought.

Since the beginning of the signs, thousands upon thousands of signs have been sold and distributed. WAWH estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 marks have been sold since they acquired the model, not including other products. Willy Street Cooperative alone helped sell 1,480 yard signs, and “sign ambassadors, such as the Anthology on State Road, have sold more.

The original sign drawn by Sharpie now hangs in the National Museum of the Women’s Party in Washington, DC. For the mass-produced version, demand has dropped, but Rosen Heinz does not mind.

If anything, she hopes for a day where a sign like theirs is not necessary.

It would be good if one day the sign itself disappears, that the result would be that the sign (is not) more necessary or important. We do not want to make more signs. We want a better world.

