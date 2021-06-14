Global Media Forum highlights innovations following COVID disruption | Bota | Instant news and prospects from around the world DW

The coronavirus pandemic is shaping the start of this year’s Deutsche Welle Global Media Forum (GMF), which opened on Monday with a hybrid launch event partly on site at the DW broadcast center in Bonn, and partly online with guests appearing through the video link.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel began the proceedings by addressing participants in the two-day event, which included delegates from more than 120 countries, with a message on the screen: “In democratic societies, where we are open to new developments”. said Merkel, “we must also always consciously consider what freedom means to us in concrete terms and how we protect freedom and fundamental rights.”

Persecuted journalists in Europe

In his opening remarks, DW CEO Peter Limbourg highlighted how press freedom has been under pressure in Europe especially under the dictatorship of Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. “What is happening in Belarus is a disgrace to Europe and would not have been possible without the massive support of the Russian government,” Limbourg said. “Like all autocrats, Lukashenko and Putin want a press that always values ​​them.”

Participants in this year’s GMF include Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanouskaya, who has lived in Lithuania since the country’s rigged elections, and top US professors including Timothy Snyder, whose research sheds light on autocratic developments in Europe. Eastern.

Exchange between north and south global

Limbourg also drew attention to the recent sentencing of Belarusian journalist Alexander Burakov, who was sentenced to 20 days in prison after reporting a court case to DW. “When it comes to freedom of the press and freedom of expression, we need to take a clear stance,” Limbourg said, and we do so “all over the world.” Due to the pandemic, exchanges between the highly industrialized countries of the world and the global South need to be intensified even more, Limbourg added.

In the wake of the pandemic, he called on media producers from around the world to work harder on “solution-oriented journalism”, saying this was what users in the digital world expected of journalists today.

This year’s Deutsche Welle Prize for Freedom of Speech went to 33-year-old Nigerian journalist Tobore Ovuorie, who uncovered traces of human traffickers forcing Nigerian women into prostitution, including in Europe. Her revelations came during months of investigations, some of which were secret and put her life in danger, and led Nigerian authorities to launch investigations against the perpetrators.

Free information on pandemics

The crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, a year and a half after the appearance of SARS-CoV-2 was first reported in Wuhan, China, has already changed the media around the world more than many could have imagined.

This was also shown in the remarks made at the GMF by the two main candidates for chancellor in the German elections in September. The global pandemic, “which took us by surprise and made it very clear how interconnected this world is,” showed the importance of deeply researched journalism, Armin Laschet, North Rhine-Westphalia state prime minister and leading candidate for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) ), said in his speech at the opening of the GMF. “If a virus spreads somewhere, it can affect people all over the world,” he added.

A global response was needed, he said: “It is not enough for rich Northern countries to vaccinate themselves, but a large part of the world does not have the vaccine.”

Laschet welcomed the decision of the G7 summit over the weekend to make the vaccine available to the world. The heads of state and government of the world’s seven largest industrialized nations had agreed to supply 1 billion doses of vaccine to the world’s poorest countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 11 billion doses will be needed by the end of 2022. Green Party candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock said in a statement released earlier in the Global Media Forum that “Freedom of speech “And press freedom has been under pressure for a long time and before the coronavirus pandemic started. But the pandemic has strengthened and intensified repressive trends around the world.”

Outlook: Constructive journalism

The first discussion forum on Monday included some suggestions on ways the GMF can tell about post-pandemic journalism.

Harvard professor Steven Pinker had his diagnosis of the problem: In today’s fast-paced world of digital information, the media is very often driven by news reports of new disasters and crises. This has consequences for the psyche of many media users, said the well-known researcher, while also obscuring the view of many positive realities in the world that can be learned from. “We need to be much more aware of trends in a statistical context,” Pinker said. For example, he added, world poverty has fallen massively over the past 200 years.

While 90% of humanity once lived in extreme poverty, today that number is up to 9%, he said. Even if the 700 million people affected are still too many, in order to be able to help them, the focus must be on development. War victims have also dropped drastically, he added. Increasing life expectancy for over 80 years in Europe and North America is also a positive development that needs to be placed in the context of current crises, Pinker concluded.