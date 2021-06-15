The Ford government is pushing through the controversial election spending bill with the entire clause

The government of Prime Minister Doug Ford has prompted a controversial bill through Ontario legislature that restricts third-party election advertising using a rarely used legislative power.

Bill 307, which used the clause despite to reinstate parts of a law overturned by a judge last week, passed Monday by a margin of 63 votes against and 47 votes.

The clause allows lawmakers to bypass parts of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year term.

One judge found it unconstitutional for the government to double the limited pre-election spending period for third-party advertising to 12 months before the election call.

The Progressive Conservative Government argued that prolonged restraint was necessary to protect the election from outside influence.

The bill passed Monday afternoon after a weekend marathon debate in which opposition politicians argued the government was trying to silence criticism ahead of next June’s provincial elections.

“Obviously it is a move by a man who is desperate to get caught up in power,” said NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath and the New Democrats spent the day trying to drag out the process by introducing a variety of motions on pandemic-related issues they should put in the focus of the session. (Frank Gunn / Canadian Press)

The New Democrats spent the day trying to drag out the process by introducing a variety of motions on pandemic-related issues that had been argued should be at the center of the meeting. Ford said earlier Monday that he would not be affected.

“We are fighting for democracy,” Ford said in Queen’s Park. “I will work all day, all night to protect people.”

Last week, Ontario Supreme Court Director Edward Morgan found it unconstitutional for the Progressive Conservative government to double the limited pre-election spending period for third-party advertising to 12 months before the election call.

A bill that went into effect this spring had extended the spending period from six months to a year before the election was announced, but kept the same spending limit of $ 600,000.

Morgan found that the government did not provide an explanation for the border duplication and his decision meant that parts of the law involved in the court challenge were no longer in force.

The unions argued that the limit violated their rights to free speech

The unions had argued the limit violated on their rights to free speech, but the attorney general argued that the changes were necessary to protect the election from outside influence.

The government reinstated the bill with the clause overrun week and held a marathon debate over the weekend.

Government House chief Paul Calandra reiterated the attorney general’s arguments Monday, saying the changes were necessary to protect the election.

“[The opposition]want a system where there are no rules, “Calandra said.” We insist that the elections be held fairly. “

He also argued that it was necessary to remind lawmakers of their summer vacation to take part in the issue because Morgan’s trial overturned all limits on pre-election spending before the June 2, 2022 vote.

Green Party leader Mike Schreiner called the move a “dark day for democracy” and said the weekend emergency session revealed the government’s priorities during the pandemic.

“He showed how quickly the government is ready to act to violate people’s charter rights and the silence of critics to be addressed.

“Government priorities: re-election,” he said during Monday’s debate.

‘A day of shame’

The Ontario Primary Teachers Federation, one of the unions involved in the court challenge, said it was exploring its legalizations following the passage of Bill 307.

“If Ford believes that passing legislation to restrict third-party advertising will silence its critics, it has not paid attention,” said ETFO President Sam Hammond.

The head of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) said Monday was “a day of shame for Canada’s constitution.”

“The election gag law in question helps in the attempt to re-elect the incumbent government in 2022 by limiting political voices

for the upcoming election cycle, “Michael Bryant said in a statement.

The CCLA was also considering “its next legal steps,” he said.

Del Duca: ‘A sad day for our democracy’

Reacting to the passage of the bill, Steven Del Duca, leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario, said, “Today is a sad day for our democracy.”

Del Duca said Ford had “smashed legislation”, adding that it “would undermine our right to free speech by silencing its critics”.

Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca says, “Today is a sad day for our democracy.” (Sanjay Maru / CBC)

He said Ford’s move to push the bill goes through nothing more than an attempt to save his political skin while changing the election rules where he is already running.

“Make no mistake, Doug Ford is silencing the front-line heroes of nurses, doctors, teachers, essential workers and personal support workers who speak out against his government,” Del Duca said.

OFL ‘outraged’ by the unprecedented use of the clause

Meanwhile, the Ontario Labor Federation (OFL) said the legislation is “anti-democratic” and directly targets critics of the prime minister and his party.

President Patty Coates said the OFL is “outraged” by Ford’s unprecedented use of the clause despite violating Ontarian Charter Rights.

“Freedom to peacefully express dissatisfaction with government is a principle that should never be bent,” Coates said.

“The bill that the Ford Conservatives clashed with today, after it was already considered unconstitutional, is trying to do just that. It is simply an end to our democracy and it is unacceptable. We will not forget this government’s attempt to silence critics and manipulate the upcoming elections in their favor “.