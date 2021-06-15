Vladimir Putin: Biden preparing intensively for Russian President’s tactics with aides and allies





Most of his official meetings this week have started after noon, leaving his breakfasts free for consultation with councilors. He has held lengthy preparatory sessions with senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, to discuss the wide range of issues he plans to bring with Putin, from cyber attacks in Syria to Ukraine.

The president has also asked foreign leaders at the G7, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for their input as he prepares for the Geneva meeting, according to people familiar with the talks. Putin even came as a point of conversation during his tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, Biden told reporters, saying she “wanted to know” about the Russian President.

“Every world leader here who is a NATO member thanked me for meeting Putin now. Each one,” Biden said Monday in Brussels as he was attending a defense alliance summit. He said he had found “a consensus and they thanked me for being willing to talk to them about the meeting and what I intended to do”.

The U.S. president gave a stern tone as he asked questions to reporters after meeting with the alliance, as well as a number of one-on-one executives. NATO members, he said, must root out corruption and “guard against those who would incite hatred and division for political gain as false populism”. It’s all part of the tense lead in Biden’s first landing with an American opponent during his time in office and the scene in Switzerland has begun to reflect the situation inside the White House Security in Geneva is strengthening ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. Parc La Grange, a park inside Geneva with an 18th-century villa where the two leaders will hold their meetings, has been completely closed to the public since last week and will remain so until at least Friday . Barbed wire is placed along the perimeter of the park as well as along the road in some areas leading up to the park entrance. Intensive study As Biden becomes the fifth U.S. president Putin has met, officials want Biden to be prepared for Putin’s tactics, including his familiar habit of turning discussions of Russia’s bad practices on to the United States. Biden has told his aides that he believes Putin will respond directly to them during their talks and wants to be willing to deliver a sincere message. “He’s ready!” Biden’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden, shouted last week when asked if her husband was prepared for his meeting with Putin. Together with Merkel, Biden has opened the door to the contribution of other key allies to bilateral meetings and talks on margins over the past few days. The idea serves dual purposes, aides said: While Biden’s decades in foreign policy give him a sense of confidence about his approach, he sees value in the views of others who have had similar meetings with the Russian leader. Biden also sees merit in allies who feel part of his process as he makes an effort to reassure them of his goals as he approaches them as part of a clear U.S. effort to reach the Putin meeting. after public demonstrations of unity among Western allies, according to a person familiar with the process. But officials say Biden is also preparing to discuss with Putin areas of potential common interest, setting a possible path to move a relationship he acknowledged Sunday was at a low ebb. There are obvious issues, ranging from Afghanistan and the Iran nuclear deal to the nuclear capabilities of both nations, where communication and a working relationship are considered critical. But there are also growing steps Biden could propose to establish a base between a new administration and a longtime enemy, said a person familiar with the preparation. The goal is no dramatic progress of any kind, and Biden and his aides have been careful to make it clear that there is no expectation of any kind. Instead, officials say Biden wants to consider smaller steps that would provide a signal if a foundation can be laid in trying to move toward a more “stable and predictable” relationship, the stated goal current for Biden and his team. Attempts to deny Putin a platform Biden has no plans to hold a joint news conference with Putin after the summit, choosing instead to speak to solo reporters. Officials say Russia pushed for a joint press conference during summit talks. But the US resisted because they did not want to give Putin a platform like he had after a summit with President Donald Trump in Helsinki. Officials also said they were aware of Putin’s desire to look like he had done the best of an American president and wanted to avoid a situation that turned into a good public game. “This is not a contest over who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other,” Biden said Sunday, explaining the decision. Biden will meet with Putin in two sessions, one smaller group and the other with a larger contingent of aides, according to a White House official. We were still working with the Russians on what the exact composition of each meeting would be, or whether Biden would meet Putin one-on-one without any notaries present. The preparation and messages around the summit have not been completely separate. Some were surprised Sunday when Biden appeared to suggest he would be open to an exchange of cybercriminals with Russia, a request Putin had made in an earlier interview with Russia’s state-run TASS news agency. Asked at a news conference whether Biden would be “open to that kind of trade with Vladimir Putin,” Biden replied in the affirmative: “Yes,” he said. “If there are crimes committed against Russia, and the people who commit those crimes are sheltered in the United States, I am committed to holding them accountable.” For Putin’s fierce critic Bill Browder, the comment recalled Putin’s suggestion in 2018 – during his joint press conference in Helsinki with Trump – that Russia could extradite criminals to the US Browder. “I hope Biden is not planning to offer Putin to me in Geneva the same way Trump did in Helsinki,” Browder wrote on Twitter, calling Biden ‘s words “a little disturbing.” Sullivan later tried to clarify Biden’s comments, saying the President “was not saying, ‘I’re going to exchange cybercriminals.’ “What he was saying was that if Vladimir Putin wants to come and say, ‘I’m prepared to make sure cybercriminals are held accountable,’ Joe Biden is totally willing to come forward and say cybercriminals will be held accountable. responsibilities in America, because they already are, “he said. Biden is expected to deliver ‘some very difficult messages’ The president has nurtured a skeptical view of Putin for decades. After former President George W. Bush met with Putin in Slovenia in June 2001, Bush said he saw him in the eye and got “a sense of his soul.” Biden, then a senator and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, responded to those comments by saying, “I do not trust Putin. Hopefully, the president was being stylist rather than essential.” Biden has taken a large company of helpers with him on his first foreign trip. He traveled with Blinken aboard the Air Force One in Cornwall, though the secretary of state left early for Brussels on his plane. Also on the trip are Sullivan, who has staffed Biden at the summit sessions. Wing West senior advisers Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilon and Bruce Reed are traveling with Biden, as are press secretary Jen Psaki and communications director Kate Bedingfield. A number of National Security Council officials are also on the trip, including NSC Chief of Staff Yohannes Abraham, Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh, Chief Writing Officer Carlyn Reichel and Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat . Wednesday’s meeting between Biden and Putin – and its predicted outcome – was the subject of considerable talk among other leaders who gathered for a meeting at NATO Headquarters on Monday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Biden “would receive some very difficult messages to President Putin in the coming days”, a comment suggesting that he, too, had discussed the summit with Biden during their returned days of waiting and hearings. which he received in the first part of Biden’s journey.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos