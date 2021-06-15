Parts of northern India expect a little more for the monsoon as IMD predicts its slow progress





Parts of northern India will have to wait for the monsoon a little longer after the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) predicted on Monday that its progress could slow due to approaching westerly. IMD had predicted that the southwest monsoon was expected to arrive in the national capital by June 15th. However, in the current circumstances, it is unlikely to happen, said IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra. The Monsoon Northern Border (NLM) continues to cross through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar, IMD said. “Southwestern Monsoon has so far advanced across the peninsula (South India), Central and East East and Northeast India and parts of Northwest India in conjunction with active monsoon circulation and the formation of a low pressure zone without any interruption , said IMD. READ ALSO | Monsoon mutilation: Mumbai civilian body urges residents living near the drain to evacuate “However due to the approaching mid-latitude westerly winds, further monsoon progress over the rest of northwestern India is likely to be slow,” he added. Monsoon progress is being monitored continuously and further updates will be provided daily, IMD said. Monsoon in the southwest arrives in Rajasthan in the west from the first week of July. The region is also his last post in the country to cover. It reaches the northwest of Rajasthan late and also retreats from there early. Monsoon in the southwest made a start over Kerala on June 3, two days after its normal date. But then he made rapid progress covering many parts of East, West, South and Central India before the normal date. READ ALSO | How much the monsoon is drawing attention to climate change On Sunday, IMD said the monsoon had covered Madhya Pradesh, all of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, parts of western Uttar Pradesh, all of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, some parts of northern Haryana, Chandigarh and northern Punjab. “Conditions are favorable for the further advance of the monsoon to the southwest to most of Madhya Pradesh; the remaining parts to the east of Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some parts to the west of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab over the next 48 hours. had told IMD on Sunday. However, she revised her forecast on Monday.

