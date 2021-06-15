US, Canada decided to discuss lifting border restrictions – resources





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US and Canadian officials are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss how to finally lift the pandemic-related border restrictions between the two countries, but no immediate action is expected, sources told Reuters on Monday. File: US customs vehicles near a sign reading that the border is closed to non-essential traffic, at the Canada-US border crossing at Thousand Islands Bridge, to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2020. REUTERS / Lars Hagberg / Photo Photo US and Canadian business leaders have expressed growing concern about banning non-essential travel across land borders due to COVID-19, which was introduced in March 2020 and has been renewed on a monthly basis since then. The measures, which also apply to the U.S.-Mexico border, do not affect trade or other substantial travel. The current restrictions are set to expire on June 21, but U.S. and industry officials expect them to be postponed again. Reuters reported on June 8, the Biden administration was forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine how best to resume travel safely after 15 months of pandemic restrictions. A meeting is expected to take place with Mexico later this week and meetings with the UK and EU are currently set for next week, but times may change, three people said of the meetings. U.S. restrictions prevent most non-US citizens who have been to the UK, 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil within the last 14 days of travel to the United States. United. Reuters previously reported that US and airline officials do not think U.S. restrictions will be lifted sooner until around July 4th. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that he had talked to US President Joe Biden about how to lift the restrictions, but made it clear that no progress had been made. Two officials said the working groups are expected to meet twice a month each. Canada last week took a cautious first step, saying it was prepared to ease quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated citizens returning home starting in early July. Reporting by David Shepardson; Edited by Leslie Adler

