What is the clause regardless? An explanation of the rarely used provision

The Ontario government has used the clause independently to reinstate parts of the Electoral Finance Act that were declared unconstitutional.

A bill calling the clause passed Monday and means third parties could spend just $ 600,000 in the 12 months before the election is called. Opponents say the ruling Progressive Conservatives are

trying to silence criticism ahead of next summer’s provincial vote, as the government argues the law is needed to protect elections from outside influence.

Here is a look at the rarely used clause:

What is it

Notwithstanding the clause or Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms gives the provincial legislatures or Parliament the power, through the adoption of a law, to prevail certain parts of the statute for a five-year term.

Its origin

The clause in its current form came as a means of bringing the provinces under the signature legislation of then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. With the card negotiations taking place in the early 1980s, Trudeau did not see the need for the clause, but provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan sought a solution if they did not agree with a court decision. In the end, Trudeau reluctantly agreed.

Its structure

The clause applies only to certain parts of the statute. For example, it cannot be used against provisions that protect the democratic process – which would pave the way for dictatorship.

The clause also cannot be used for more than five years at a time. This ensures that the public has the chance to challenge a government’s decision to use the clause in the general election before it is renewed.

Its use

Notwithstanding the clause, it usually occurs whenever there is a controversial court decision. For example, Conservatives of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper were questioned but refused to use the clause over a court ruling involving assisted death. While it is often debated, its use is much rarer. Quebec, as the only provincial government to oppose the statute, passed legislation in 1982 that called for a clause in each new law, but that was repealed in 1985.

In 1986, Saskatchewan used the clause to protect labor legislation, and Quebec used it back in 1988 to protect residents and businesses using French-only signs. Alberta tried to use the clause in a 2000 bill restricting marriage to a man and a woman, but it failed because the marriage was run as a federal jurisdiction.

Recent apparent uses

In May, Quebec introduced a major reform of the province’s signature language law that reconfirms Quebecers’ right to live and work in French. Bill 96 will tighten lawmaking and strengthen language requirements for businesses, governments and schools.

Prime Minister Francois Legault has said the entire bill is covered by the clause despite.

Quebec also used the clause in its law on religious symbols. Bill 21 was passed in June 2019 and prohibits public sector employees who are deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs and turbans at work.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford previously threatened to use the clause despite in 2018, when his government intended to cut Toronto city council seats during municipal elections. This attempt caused outrage but the clause was ultimately not included due to the way a related litigation was conducted.