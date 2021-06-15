Najib fails to stand on RM1.69bil tax arrears





KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has failed to show any special circumstances entitling him to a stay of a court order involving a payment of RM1.69bil for arrears. Justice Ahmad Bache, therefore, has rejected Najibs’s request for a stay of execution in a summary judgment taken by the Internal Revenue Board (LHDN). It will set a bad precedent to be followed and used by other taxpayers as a basis for evading or delaying tax payments and raising, albeit erroneously, a conclusion that double standards are being allowed and practiced, Justice said. Ahmad in his decision via email yesterday, adding that every taxpayer was equal before the law. He also noted that Najib could still negotiate with the LHDN that some payments be made pending the filing of his hearing at the Special Income Tax Commissioner, where Najib is appealing against the amount requested by him. This court believes that the plaintiff, through the LHDN, is always open to discussion regarding payment. More often than not, LHDN agrees to a payment scheme where the taxpayer will be allowed to pay in installments, agreed upon by both parties to a profit situation. This court receives court notice for this good and noble practice because about 90% of the income tax cases registered before this court in a calendar year were resolved that way, avoiding unnecessary trials and saving court time, he said. ai. He said the LHDN had the monetary ability to compensate Najib if he succeeded in his appeal against the tax assessment, which his legal team called an astronomical sum. In dismissing the application for residence, the court also ordered Najib to pay RM15,000 in costs. On July 22 last year, the Supreme Court ruled that Najib should pay the LHDN amount after allowing the LHDN application to enter a brief trial against him. An abbreviated trial is when the court decides a particular case in a concise manner without calling witnesses to testify in a trial. On June 25, 2019, the government through LHDN filed a lawsuit against Najib seeking payment of RM1.69bil, with interest at 5% per annum from the date of the trial, as well as other costs and relief deemed appropriate by the court. He also said Najib was given 60 days to pay the tax, along with the 10% increase, but had failed to do so. Najib is appealing against the Supreme Court ruling in the July 22 summary judgment. The appeal will be heard tomorrow in the Court of Appeals. On February 4, the LHDN filed for bankruptcy against Pekan MP.







