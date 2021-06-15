



CORALVILLE, Iowa, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Digital Diagnostics, developers of IDx-DR , an autonomous AI system purified by the FDA De Novo for the detection of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and Orbis International , influential non-profit organizations dedicated to combating avoidable blindness around the world, have collaborated in a study that will bring high-quality disease detection to communities in bangladesh. “There are over 8 million people with diabetes in bangladesh, many of whom do not have access to proper care, such as routine diabetic eye examinations, “said Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Digital Diagnostics. “We are excited to be partnering with Orbis to study the impact that autonomous AI can have on physician productivity while also helping increase access and lower costs for patients.” The study will focus on the implementation of IDx-DR to evaluate patients in North Bangladesh for diabetic retinopathy using autonomous AI to assess whether the technology increases the number of patients tested for DR, and in turn empower local physicians to make a greater impact in their community. Orbis International is a non-profit organization that is on a mission to combat avoidable blindness by empowering local eye care teams with the skills and resources needed to save sight on their own. Through innovations like Flying Eye Hospital and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybernetic light , and partnerships with companies and organizations such as Digital Diagnostics, Orbis mentors, trains and inspire eye care professionals in areas of greatest need, building a long-term legacy legacy that can restore vision for generations to come. will come. “While AI autonomous innovation continues to be accepted in healthcare, we at Orbis have the exciting challenge of selecting our partners from an elite field of innovators,” said Dr. Cherwek Hunter, Vice President of Orbis International Clinical Services and Technologies. “After careful consideration, we chose to implement the very valuable IDx-DR system for this study, to help empower local physicians in North Bangladesh, as they work to improve patient outcomes and save their patients vision. “ “It makes me proud to know that IDx-DR is advancing Orbis’ mission to combat avoidable blindness by empowering the local community to find solutions that promote equality, access and education,” Abramoff said. “Our work to create an ethical foundation for autonomous AI in healthcare is the catalyst to develop AI properly and bring the platform to developing countries like bangladesh, which will leave a positive and lasting impact on future generations. “ IN bangladesh alone, it is estimated that 400,000 people are blinded by the complications of diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness worldwide, accounting for 3.7 million cases of blindness in 2010, although it can be prevented if caught early. The study between Orbis International and Digital Diagnostics extends to impartial, accessible and preventative care for those most in need, while helping to improve outcomes for countless people who need to continue living with the benefit of a vision Healthy. This partnership opens the door to future collaborations and the ongoing expansion of high quality solutions to help physicians address and prevent avoidable blindness in their local communities. About Orbis International Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in preventing and treating avoidable blindness for nearly four decades. Orbis transforms life by providing the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver quality achievable eye care. Working in partnership with local partners, including hospitals, universities, government agencies and health ministries, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure, and advocates for eye health priorities on public health agendas. Orbis operates only in the world Flying Eye Hospital , a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital aboard an MD-10 aircraft and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybernetic light . For the last nine years in a row, Orbis has achieved Charity Navigator The coveted four-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, placing Orbis at 3% of US charities In 2021, Orbis won GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. To learn more, please visit orbis.org . About Digital Diagnostics Inc. (www.DXS.ai) Digital Diagnostics Inc. (formerly IDx) is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility, equity and affordability of healthcare. It was founded and run by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a practicing retinal ophthalmologist, socially trained, neuroscientist and computer engineer. The platform includes two autonomous AI systems, IDx-DR and DermSpot. Digital diagnostics is paving the way for AI autonomous diagnosis to become a new standard of care, contributing to the democratization of healthcare and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, federal regulators, and other care and ethics stakeholders on other qualities to enable autonomous AI approval. For more information and the latest news follow: https://dxs.ai For more information:

