



However, high profile scientific paper March 2020 who discovered the discovery of Oculudentavis khaungraae was withdrawn later that year. The new study published Monday, based on another, better-preserved specimen, amber, suggests the skull was from a prehistoric lizard.

“It’s a really weird animal. It’s uniquely different from any other lizard we have today,” he said. co-author of the new study Juan Diego Daza, a herpetologist and assistant professor of biological sciences at Sam Houston State University in Texas, in a press release.

“We estimate that many lizards originated during this time, but they had not yet evolved their modern appearance,” he said. “That’s why they can deceive us. They may have characteristics of this group or that, but in reality, they do not match perfectly.”

New authors the newspaper published in the journal Current Biology named the creature Oculudentavis naga in honor of the Naga people of India and Myanmar, where amber was found. They said it was from the same family or genus as Oculudentavis khaungraae, but was likely to be a different species.

Oculudentavis means “bird of the eye” in Latin, but Daza said the taxonomic rules for naming and organizing animal species would mean that they should continue to use it even though it was not correct. “Since Oculudentavis is the name originally used to describe this taxon, it has precedence and we need to keep it,” Daxa said. “Taxonomy can sometimes be misleading.” Better preserved amber, which was found in the same region of amber mining in Myanmar as the first specimen described Oculudentavis, bore a part of the lizard skeleton, including its skull, with visible scales and soft tissue. Both pieces of amber were 99 million years old. Deformed skulls The authors said the creature was difficult to categorize, but using CT scans to separate, analyze, and compare each bone from the two species, they discovered features that identified the animals as lizards. These included the presence of scales; teeth are attached directly to the jaw bone rather than placed at bases, such as dinosaur teeth; eye structures such as lizards and shoulder bones; and a stick-shaped skull that is shared worldwide by other scaled reptiles. In the better-preserved specimen, the team spotted a raised crest running into the upper part of the snout and a flap of skin released under the chin that may have been swollen at the show, features common to other lizards. The authors believe that the skulls of both species were deformed like amber, made of resin globes from the ancient bark of the tree, hardened around them. They said that the snout of Oculudentavis khaungraae was squeezed into a narrower, beak-like shape, while the wrapper of Oculudentavis naga was compressed. The distortions exacerbated bird-like features in one skull and lizard types in the other, said co-author Edward Stanley, director of the Digital History Museum’s Natural Detection and Dissemination Laboratory in Florida. “Imagine taking a lizard and biting its nose into a triangular shape,” Stanley said in a statement “It would look a lot more like a bird.” Birds are the only living relatives of dinosaurs. An ethical minefield Some of the most interesting paleontological discoveries in recent years have come from the rich amber deposits of northern Myanmar. Much of the amber finds its way to markets in Southwest China, where it is bought by collectors and scientists. However, Ethical concerns about who benefits from selling amber have emerged , especially since 2017, when the Myanmar army took control of amber mines. Government forces and ethnic minorities have been fighting in the region for years, and a United Nations Report has accused the military of torture, kidnappings, rapes and sexual violence. The study authors said in the press release that the amber was bought by gemologist Adolf Peretti before 2017 from an authorized company unrelated to the Myanmar military and the money from the sale did not support the armed conflict. They said the use of the sample followed guidelines set by the Vertebrate Paleontology Association, which has been urging colleagues to refrain from working in amber with a source from Myanmar since June 2017. “As scientists, we think it is our job to discover these precious traces of life, so that the whole world can know more about the past. But we must be extremely careful that in the process, we do not take advantage of a group of people committing crimes against humanity, “Daza said. “In the end, the credit goes to the miners who risk their lives to salvage these amazing amber fossils.”

