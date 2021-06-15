Global Bioenergy and Swift Fuels plan first

PRESS RELEASE

global Bioenergies and Swift Schedule the first international flight of an aircraft powered by aviation gasoline made fromover 97% renewable newsources

An hour flight from Saarbrcken and Reims

Aviation gasoline, a market of one billion liters in Europe and the US

A step towards the emergence of an aviation biofuels sector

Everything (France), 14 June 2021 – global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE), a French company that develops substitutes for petroleum products made from renewable sources, and Fast fuel GmbH, a specialist in green aircraft fuels, is planning on June 15, 2021 the first international flight powered by a fuel made from over 97% renewable sources. A VAN RV_8 aircraft will depart from Saarbrcken, Germany and land at Reims en Champagne (Prunay) airfield during a ceremony attended by Jean Rottner, Grand Est Region President Roland Theis, Saarland Secretary of State for Justice and Plenipotentiary for European Affairs, Catherine Vautrin, President of the Grand Reims urban community and Arnaud Robinet, Mayor of Reims.

Composed of over 97% biofuel, the aviation gasoline used for this flight is an environmentally friendly alternative to the 100LL fuel typically marketed for piston engine aircraft.

This technological breakthrough is the first step towards a bio-based aviation fuel market. Avgas (abbreviated aviation gasoline), which is used for piston-engined aircraft, represents a market of 100 million liters per year in Europe and 900 million liters in the United States, or a total of one billion liters in these two markets alone. . The gasoline developed by Swift Fuel for this historic flight is lead free and consists of over 97% plant ingredients produced by Global Bioenergies.

A bio-based aviation fuel, the result of over 10 years of R&D

Since 2008, Global Bioenergies has developed a fermentation process for the conversion of renewable sources into isobutene and its derivatives, which are useful in various areas such as fuels, cosmetic ingredients and materials. In 2014, the company set up a pilot plant in cooperation with ARD at the Bazancourt-Pomacle agro-industrial complex near Reims, which brings together leaders in agricultural processing, such as Cristal Union and ADM. This was followed in 2017 by the inauguration of a ten times larger industrial demo plant at the Leuna refinery site in Germany. The company recently announced the creation of a production unit based in Bazancourt-Pomacle, which is currently under construction.

Since 2011, Swift has been developing environmentally friendly aviation fuels with the main focus on lead-free alternatives for the current 100LL. Five years ago, the company introduced the UL 94 to the U.S. market, the first unleaded aviation gasoline for most aircraft. Consequently, Swift conducted research above 100R, a lead-free fuel that can be used by the entire fleet and has a minimum of 10% renewable content. Certification by the FAA and then other aviation authorities around the world is ongoing.

Grand Reims, a world-class bio-refinery herd

In recent years, Grand Reims has become a world-class center of excellence in bio-refineries (food processing, biofuel production, energy, cosmetic active ingredients, surfactants, etc.). The region and its aspiring prospects have attracted leading green chemistry companies like Global Bioenergies, which has just announced the upcoming relocation of its isobutene production to Pomacle. This is the first European flight of a gasoline-powered aircraft sourced in part by ARD on the BioDmo platform, a source of pride for the Grand Reims area and, more broadly, the Grand East region, said Catherine Vautrin, President of the urban community GrandReims.

The Grand Est region has made Bioeconomics a priority for economic and sustainable development in its territories. It has just approved a sectoral contract for the sustainable development of biofuels in the Grand Est Region, signed with 44 players in the sector, in order to become the European leader in the production of sustainable biofuels. The challenge is to double the share of sustainable biofuels in the regional energy mix for mobility within 3 to 5 years, especially for light, heavy, rail, river and air vehicles.

Today, the region has 6 bioethanol and biodiesel production sites, 39 methanization sites for network injection and plans to have 30 hydrogen stations by 2030.

A century after the first city-to-city flight by aviation pioneer Henry Farman, who landed in Reims, initiatives in the field of sustainable aviation biofuels are multiplying. This first cross-border flight of a refueled aircraft made from over 97% renewable sources is a historic step towards the decarbonization of the aviation sector. We look forward to working with our partners to emerge a truly green aviation fuel sector, said Bernard Chaud, Head of Industrial Strategy at Global Bioenergy.

Thomas Albuzat, CEO of Swift Fuel, concluded: Swift’s focus is the certification of its 100R alternative fuel, which can satisfy the entire fleet with the piston. It is free of lead and other toxic additives and is therefore better for health and the environment. Moreover, the fuel burns much cleaner, which reduces maintenance costs for pilots and operators. It currently contains 10% renewables, but with ingredients supplied by Global Bioenergies which are ideally suited for the 100R, we can even provide a completely renewable fuel. Swift calls on investors and public authorities to support the project.

About global bioenergies

Global Bioenergy has developed a process to transform plant-derived resources into a key family of ingredients used in the cosmetics industry. The process first took place in a laboratory, where the Company is further improving performance. It now operates as a pilot and a demo factory, with sufficient capacity to enable the Company to enter the market by first creating a household brand with long-term composition. The company is gradually increasing its production capacity and is seeking to improve the environmental footprint not only of the cosmetics industry but also of other areas such as transportation and materials. Global bioenergies are listed in Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 ALGBE).

