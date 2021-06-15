Saudi air defense eavesdrops on Houthi drone strike on Khamis Mushai

JEDDAH: Many parents worry about their children’s show time and their gaming habits, and debates about the detrimental effects of video and online games on mental health, behavior, and cognitive functioning have become a major element of social conversations.

The Jeddah Hakawati-based game development studio was set up to provide alternative educational games for Arab children inspired by their culture, history and language, while also encouraging them to raise their aspirations.

We can not prevent children from playing games. Parents can no longer do that, Hakawati founder Abdullah Ba Mashmos told Arab News. So offering a good alternative is the best solution.

Ba Mashmos said keeping children busy with games also gives parents time to relax. Trying to distract children from games on their devices is impossible and tedious.

As children’s experience with the world becomes increasingly virtual, the potential harm caused by violence in online games is a major concern for Ba Mashmos and his team.

We oppose any manifestation of violence in games, he said. Entertainment does not need to be violent.

Hundreds of media reports, posts and videos urging parents to pay attention to their children’s online gaming activities are circulating almost daily among parents across the region.

HIGH LIGHTS Through stories told in Arabic within the game, Hakawati is connecting the scientific heritage of Arab culture with the present. The interactive storytelling game takes players on a series of adventures in a safe environment. Hakawati is encouraging children to explore their identity and learn new things about themselves and their culture.

These warning messages undoubtedly change as a tragic story related to popular video games finds its way into the media.

One of the recent stories that went viral was about a 12-year-old Egyptian boy who died of a heart attack while playing an online game known as PUBG for hours on end.

However, many parents are constantly worried if their children spend too much time playing games on screens.

Screen time is often seen as problematic and harmful, causing concerns about children’s physical and social health, as well as youth suicide, domestic violence, and bullying.

With experience in teaching game development and programming, Ba Mashmos said he has seen how easily online games can normalize aggressive language among children.

Hakawati Game, the first offer of new studios, is expected to hit the market by the end of 2021. However, a demo version is available for free.

The interactive storytelling game brings players on a series of adventures in a safe and culture-inspired environment alongside original Arabic-speaking characters.

Ba Mashmos said the studio aims to educate, strengthen values ​​and spark curiosity in young people by helping them develop creativity, strategic thinking, problem solving and research skills.

In this game, we focus on values, Arabic language and science, he said, We want to promote science to children.

The talented team behind the idea, which aims to provide a safe alternative to violent online games.

Through stories told in Arabic within the game, Hakawati is bridging the scientific heritage of Arab culture with the present by introducing influential Arab scholars from history, increasing players’ interaction with Arabic through their sophisticated characters, names and backgrounds.

Ba Mashmos said scientists were portrayed in movies and cartoons as obsessive, introverted annoyances who lacked social skills.

Hakawati wants to promote a more realistic and inspiring view of science to children. We want them to understand that well-educated people are the ones who can do great things, he said.

The game is aimed at children between the ages of five and 11 and consists of four levels lasting from 15 to 20 minutes each. Players can play, interact with characters, and perform tasks even after the game is over.

By creating an original game that matches children’s reality, Hakawati is encouraging children to explore their identity and learn new things about themselves and their culture.

We are a community of scientists, ambitious and smart people and we want to erase all kinds of negative stereotypes, said Ba Mashmos.

The game also promotes diversity and inclusiveness.

Diversity was another major focus during the development of our characters. We brought characters from different backgrounds and races with a special focus on the Arab region, he said. We also made sure to represent the disabled.

Hakawati (@HakawatiAR) is believed to be the only studio in the UK focused on developing games for children only.

Although game development is still in its infancy in Saudi Arabia, Ba Mashmos believes his new and diverse team of different nationalities and backgrounds will help the studio thrive.

Hakawatis developers, software engineers, designers and artificial intelligence specialists are all based in Saudi Arabia, he said.

The studio relies heavily on and invests in Saudi-based talent, whether in building their own team or allowing new members of the Saudi development, design and animation community to participate in their work when needed.

Hakawatis’s biggest goal is to be a Middle Eastern pioneer in developing children’s games and also to expand its audience all over the world.

Our biggest challenge is games on time and development takes us a lot of time. At the same time, challenges are also growing rapidly.

Hakawati participated in MITEF Saudi Arabia this year, a program organized by the MIT Enterprise Forum in collaboration with Bab Rizq Jameel, and was among 15 semifinalists from over 500 startup applicants.

I also studied among the finalists competing in the TAQADAM Startup Accelerator hosted by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.