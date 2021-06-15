Women in Saudi Arabia to be allowed to live, to travel without a male guardian





Women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to live alone without a male guardian, following a landmark decision for the country known for its harsh, multiple gender inequality Saudi Arabia lags behind many of its neighbors when it comes to women’s rights, with the vote being given to women only for the first time in 2011. In the 2021 World Economic Forum global gender gap report, Saudi Arabia was ranked 147th out of 156 countries, and although this result is extremely low, it is higher than it has been in previous years, proving that progress is being made. However, the real proof can be seen in the dramatic changes taking place within the Kingdom, all with a focus on social reform. Women in #Saudi Arabia they have been officially given the right to live on their own. They are no longer forced to live with their male guardians against their will https://t.co/c0GgKo2FoI – Yasmine Mohammed #FreeLatifa (@YasMohammedxx) June 8, 2021 The decision to allow women to live on their own without permission or a male guardian was a historic decision. The amendment to the “Law of Procedure before Sharia Courts” will allow single, divorced or widowed women to live independently in a home without permission from the father or any other male guardian. The old law stated that women who find themselves in these circumstances should be under the responsibility of a male guardian who would be able to control her every move if he wished, while the amendment now states that “an adult woman has the right to choose A woman’s guardian can only report her if he has evidence proving that she has committed a crime. “ cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} For many people, this decision has been made for years. Saudi writer Marian al-Otaibi was involved in a three-year legal battle from 2017-2020 after she was sued by her family for living and traveling alone without her father’s permission. She eventually won the case after the court ruled that she had “the right to choose where to live”. The courts will no longer accept lawsuits filed by family members of girls who choose to live alone, something that has been allowed so far. The decision to change the law was taken as part of a broader plan that Prince Mohammed bin Salman is working to implement as he promised that Saudi Arabia would become a more equal country for women. Other changes that have taken place recently include the decision to allow women to register for Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, without the need for a male guardian with them. They will also be allowed to join the military and armed forces in various positions including the Medical Service and the Royal Navy. In 2019 Saudi Arabia passed a law allowing women the right to drive, and now it has been expanded to include the possibility for 17-year-old girls to obtain their driving licenses. First steps have also been taken to enable women in the Kingdom to pursue legal careers and be appointed judges. In January 2021 the Saudi Arabian media channel Al Arabiya reported that the undersecretary for women’s empowerment in Saudi Arabia, Hind al-Zahid, had “multi-level initiatives” that would allow women to take the post of judge. As women in Saudi Arabia welcome the delayed changes, men in both Saudi Arabia and abroad were outraged, with a Pakistan-based person responding to Facebook news saying “if Saddam Hussain was alive [nothing would be] so happening! Another Facebook user simply said “the kingdom is in the wrong direction”.







