Less than one in 100 travel insurance policies offer full Covid-19 coverage

Less than one in 100 travel insurance policies offer full coverage for coronavirus-related disruptions, according to Which?

Out of 263 travel insurance policies, the customer group rated only two as full Covid-19 coverage providers.

Policies are HSBC UK selected and covered and Barclays travel package.

They protect travelers from cancellation due to changes in advice from the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) or government blockades banning travel; positive testing for Covid-19 or being told to isolate; and medical and repatriation costs.

Both policies are available to customers of these banks and can only be purchased alongside other insurance products, Which? said

Recommended





The government should work with regulators to ensure that travelers, if they choose to go abroad, are given clear information about what they want and will not be covered – and to ensure that providers do not make bold and confusing claims. regarding their coverage without being clear about the limitation Gareth Shaw, Which?

The consumer group said buying good quality insurance has never been more important as the interruption of international travel continues.

He added that while some travel insurers boast of providing Covid coverage with impressive voice, many policies rule out credible and often expensive scenarios, such as new blockages in the UK or destination country.

Which also rated 85 policies she saw as superior, providing cancellation coverage for travelers who should self-isolate without a positive test, but not for changing FCDO advice. Highly rated policies included policies from providers AA, Axa and Staysure.

Slightly more than half of the policies (142) were ranked low. They offer a cancellation cover but do not cover passengers who cancel in case they need to self-isolate without having a positive coronavirus test result.

And 34 policies were ranked as the lowest base.

Basic policies provide travelers with coverage of medical costs of emergency and repatriation associated with the coronavirus.

Each policy analyzed provided coverage for medical and repatriation costs for travelers catching Covid-19 while traveling.

Which research also calculated the percentage of policies that would cover travelers for different types of Covid-19-related specific disruptions either before travel or during departure.

Only a third (33%) offer coverage if travelers are canceled because they were told to isolate themselves from the NHS Test and Trace app.

Less than one-fifth (16%) of policies cover early returning passengers if FCDO advice changes while abroad.

One in 10 (10%) policies cover pre-departure hotel closures and one in five (17%) covered offered if a hotel closes while travelers are on holiday.

Only 5% offer cancellation coverage in the event of a UK blockage, whether local or national, barring travelers from leaving the country.

Only 4% of policies cover cancellations if travelers are required to quarantine at their destination, and only 3% offer protection if travelers do not travel because they would have to quarantine upon return to the UK.

This may be due to a country moving from one list to another on the UK Government red / amber / green list.

Which? Travel insurance and insurance providers said they should provide travelers with clear information about their policies.

Gareth Shaw, Whose Head? Money said: As Portugal’s removal from the green list shows, last-minute disruption to vacation plans can occur and our research shows that many travel insurers do not offer much protection if they do.

The government should work with regulators to ensure that travelers, if they choose to go abroad, are given clear information about what they want and will not be covered and ensure that providers do not make bold and confusing claims. regarding their coverage without being clear about the restrictions.





We encourage people to read their policies to understand the scope of coverage Spokesman for the British Insurers Association

A spokesman for the British Insurers Association (ABI) said: Despite travel restrictions abroad, it is important for travelers to take out travel insurance when booking their holiday, mainly to cover potentially very expensive treatment bills. Overseas medical treatment, including any Covid-related treatment, which can easily cost tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds.

We encourage people to read their policies to understand the scope of coverage, as policies purchased after a pandemic declaration are unlikely to cover cancellation due to Covid as it is a known risk and travel insurance is well established and priced for cover unforeseen events.

Travelers should always be aware of and follow government advice, and the border requirements of the country they are visiting. And always follow the advice of the FCDO, to avoid devaluing your travel insurance.