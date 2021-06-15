Cabinet reshuffle in oblivion after CM advised to avoid meetings | Jaipur News





Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has indicated he is unable to bow under pressure from his former deputy Sachin Pilot for a cabinet reshuffle. In a statement issued by the prime minister’s office on Monday, it was reported that doctors had advised Gehlot to avoid one-on-one meetings for at least one to two months given his post-Covid condition. That puts a question mark in an early cabinet reshuffle, which would require the active physical involvement of the CM, senior congressional leaders said. Political appointments to municipalities, however, were announced Monday.

For the past week, the Pilot faction has issued daily statements aimed at the AICC committee, set up 10 months ago, to work on the division of power between Gehlot and the disgruntled MLA group in the state. Loyal Pilot lawmakers have been pushing for cabinet expansion and state-level political appointments sooner than the current government has already completed half of its term.

In a tactical counteraction, lawmakers near Gehlot have clarified that their contribution to saving the state government during the Pilots Rebellion last year cannot be ignored. Lawmaker Rajendra Singh Gudha called the central leadership of Congress attention to the role played by six BSP MLAs, who joined Congress in the Gehlots initiative in 2019, and 10 independent MLAs in neutralizing the Pilots revolt last July.

Eleven months back, 19 MLAs had left Congress. If it were not for us (six BSP MLAs) and 10 independent MLAs, the state congressional government would have been prepared to observe its first anniversary of death so far, Gudha said Monday.

The Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu) lawmaker said Congress lacked a separate majority after the 2018 assembly elections and, later, the revolt by its 19 MLAs almost condemned the party.







