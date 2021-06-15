Biden makes first remarks at NATO G7 leaders summit

BRUSSELS (AP) – NATO leaders targeted China in a strongly worded warning Monday, saying the nation poses a continuing security challenge, trying to undermine world order and working to develop nuclear missiles at a rapid pace. disturbing.

In a summit statement, the leaders said China’s intentions and affirmative behavior pose systematic challenges to the international order based on rules and areas important to the alliance’s security. The warning for China comes as President Joe Biden has stepped up his efforts to rally allies to speak with a more unified voice about human rights in Chinas, its trade practices and its armies increasingly affirming the behavior it has irritated US allies in the Pacific.

As the 30 heads of state and government avoided calling China a rival, they expressed concern about what they said were its coercive policies, the vague ways in which it is modernizing its armed forces, and its use of disinformation.

They called on Beijing to support its international commitments and to act responsibly in the international system.

Biden, who arrived at the summit after three days of consultations with the Group of Seven allies in England, called for a G-7 communiqué calling for what was said to be forced labor practices and other human rights abuses affecting Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province. The president said he was pleased with the communiqué, though differences remain among allies as to how strongly to criticize Beijing.

Biden has used his eight-day trip to Europe to urge allies to work more closely to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin on his governments’ treatment of political dissidents and to do more to stop cyber-attacks originating from Russia targeting private companies and governments around the globe

The new Brussels communiqué clearly states that NATO nations will engage China with the aim of protecting the alliance’s security interests.

But as Biden faced the G-7 communiqué, some allies pulled out of NATO’s attempt to talk about China.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said NATO’s decision to name China as a threat should not be overestimated because Beijing, like Russia, is also a partner in some areas. China is Germany’s main trading partner and depends heavily on Russia for meeting the country’s energy needs.

Merkel noted that when you look at cyber threats, hybrid threats, when you look at cooperation between Russia and China, you can not ignore China.

But she added that it was important to find the right balance as China is also a partner on many issues.

“I think it is very important, as we do in Russia, to always offer political discussions, political discourse, in order to come up with a solution,” Merkel said. But where there are threats, and I said they are also in the hybrid field, then as NATO you have to be prepared.

The Chinese Embassy in the UK on Monday issued a statement saying the G-7 communiqué deliberately slandered China and arbitrarily interfered in China’s internal affairs and exposed the evil intentions of some countries, such as the United States. There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese government to the new NATO statement.

Biden arrived at his first NATO summit as president as key members declared it a key moment for an alliance surrounded during Donald Trump’s presidency, which questioned the importance of the multilateral organization.

Shortly after arriving at Alliance headquarters for the first NATO summit of his presidency, Biden sat down with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and underlined the US commitment to Article 5 of the alliance charter, which shows that a an attack on a member is an attack at all and must be complemented by a collective response.

We take Article 5 as a sacred obligation, Biden said. I want NATO to know that America is there.

It was a sharp shift in tone from the past four years, when Trump called the alliance obsolete and complained that it allowed free-flowing global countries to spend less on military defense at the expense of the US

Biden was received by his leading colleagues warmly and even slightly relieved.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said Bidens’ presence highlights the renewal of the transatlantic partnership. De Croo said NATO allies were seeking to spend beyond the four stormy years under Trump administration and the wars between member countries.

I think we are now ready to turn the page, said de Croo.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi made a not-so-subtle dig at Trump while welcoming Biden.

This summit is a continuation of yesterday’s G-7 and is part of the process of reaffirming, rebuilding the fundamental alliances of the United States that were weakened by the previous administration, he said. Do you think President Bidens’s first visit is to Europe and try to remember where President Trumps’s first visit was?

Trump’s first foreign visit as president was to Saudi Arabia.

Trump routinely mistreated other NATO countries for insufficient spending on defense and even threatened to pull the US out of the world’s largest security organization and even questioned the provision of mutual protection of the NATO charter. s, a central principle of the alliance.

The alliance also updated Article 5 to provide greater clarity on how the alliance should respond to major cyberattacks, a growing concern among hackers targeting the US government and businesses around the globe by Russia-based hackers.

Beyond extending the potential use of the Article 5 mutual protection clause in space, the leaders also extended the definition of what such an attack in cyberspace might constitute, in a warning to any adversary who may use persistent attacks. low level as a tactic.

The organization stated in 2014 that a cyber attack could be met by a collective response from all 30 member states, but on Monday they said the impact of significant harmful cumulative cyber activities could, in certain circumstances, be considered an armed attack. .

The president began his day meeting with the leaders of the Baltic states on the east side of NATO as well as separate meetings with the leaders of Poland and Romania to discuss the threat posed by Russia and the recent air piracy in Belarus, according to the White House. .

Bidens’s itinerary in Europe was designed so that he would first meet with G-7 leaders and then with NATO allies in Brussels ahead of his long-awaited meeting with Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

Biden was meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit on Monday evening.

Biden has known Erdogan for years, but their relationship has often been controversial. Biden, during his campaign, drew outrage from Turkish officials after he described Erdogan as an autocrat. In April, Biden angered Ankara by declaring that the Ottoman-era massacre and deportation of Armenians was genocide, a term US presidents have avoided using.

