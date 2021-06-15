50 Most Promising Ideas from the Challenge of Mayors





At the same time that Covid-19 exposed and magnified urban inequalities, it also encouraged cities to adapt and think creatively to address some of their most pressing issues. And when Bloomberg Philanthropists challenged mayors to give their best ideas to pull off the pandemic, a record 631 cities from 99 countries responded. On Tuesday, Bloomberg Philanthropies (CityLab parent philanthropic arm, Bloomberg LP) announced the boldest urban innovations from 50 champion cities. Over the next four months, these cities will test their solutions with technical assistance from philanthropy and its network of experts, and by the end of this year, 15 cities will earn $ 1 million to implement and scale their ideas. The finalists were selected based on four criteria: vision, impact potential, feasibility and transferability. They include 29 nations on six continents, with a mix of developed and developing cities. Their solutions reflect a range of priorities, from improving housing conditions and increasing public health to building climate resilience and promoting racial justice. Some of the solutions focus on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic: Vilnius, Lithuania, aims to develop a post-Covid model for hybrid learning. In Long Beach, California, officials proposed bringing more transparency to the concert economy, in which the public relied heavily before and during breaks, but whose workers were offered little protection. In other proposals, local leaders aim to try out ideas that will bring their cities into the future. As James Anderson, Bloomberg’s philanthropic government’s innovation program chief, wrote to CityLab last week, these ideas represent a “global action plan to ensure that we do not flatten the urban innovation curve when the crisis fades. ” More from Submissions from rapidly developing cities in Africa highlighted the need to improve infrastructure, such as Meru’s proposal to use the flying larvae of black soldiers to fix an inadequate garbage collection system in eastern Kenya. Across the continent, Kumasi, Ghana – where private access to toilets is limited and the majority of the urban population relies on public facilities – is tackling unemployment and sanitation by training unemployed young people to develop new household toilet technologies. Meanwhile, after a year of protests denouncing systemic racism in America, many of the U.S. proposals focus on raising the Black community: Akron, Ohio, hopes to support Black entrepreneurs by taking lessons from how medical students are trained. In Baltimore, officials are proposing to establish a coordinated system across the city to support Black-owned businesses. A common theme in all appearances is that cities are thinking a lot. In Brazil, the city of Rio de Janeiro is experimenting with new mapping technology to improve housing conditions within the favela. And Pune, one of the fastest growing cities in India, has proposed building the foundation for a future of fully electric vehicles. As Anderson told The previous challenges of Mayors, many ideas may start on a small scale, but have the potential to escalate to a nationwide level given the right resources and technical support. In fact, many of these projects are even more ambitious as the pandemic brought cities into an economic stalemate around the world, and cut into already tight budgets. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

