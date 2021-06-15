Mehul Choksi still an Indian citizen: Indian authorities





NEW DELHI: Indian authorities have described fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case of Rs 13,500 crore as an Indian national in her statement filed in the Dominican Supreme Court, saying that citizenship was “denied”.

And pointed out that he is therefore wrongly claiming renunciation of citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The 14-page affidavit filed on June 8 said “Mr MC (Mehul Choksi)’s Indian citizenship has not yet ceased as of the date and therefore his claim of renunciation of Indian citizenship is contrary to the laws in India, as it is completely wrong “, adding,” the claim to be false Choksi, this Honorable court may kindly reject the wrong claim on the verge “.

He further pointed out that Choksi had submitted his Indian passport to the Indian High Commission in Georgetown, Guyana, for renouncing his Indian citizenship on December 14, 2018.

“According to Section 8 of the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955 the declaration of renunciation must be registered and only then a person will cease to be a citizen of India. Read Regulation 38 of the Act, the registration declaration must be made to India by the Ministry of home affairs through the Indian mission, “she said.

The oath further stated that while Choksi was presenting his passport, the Indian Home Office on 29 January 2019 “found deficiencies in the statement” and also “noted that Choksi was an economic fugitive” advising the Indian mission in Guyana to ” considered the rejection of his waiver statement “.

The affidavit also stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also in a letter dated 15 October 2019, confirmed that his waiver request had been rejected by the Indian High Commission in Guyana and had communicated it on 15 March 2019.

The affidavit stated, “No entry in connection with the application for surrender of Indian nationality was made in the consular register of the mission”. This was further confirmed by the MHA in its official memorandum on 31 May 2021.

It said that Choksi Indian Passport, number – Z3396732 was issued on September 10, 2015 from Mumbai. He acquired his Antigua and Barbuda citizenship on November 16, 2017 with passport number B007713.

The testimony also said that “interested authorities may be directed to immediately transfer / deport / hand over Choksi to the Indian authorities”.

He also said that India has already raised the issue of annulment of Choksi citizenship granted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda on the grounds that the citizenship had been fraudulently obtained by Choksi.

The affidavit was submitted by the consular officer to the High Commission of India in the Dominican Commonwealth.

She said Choksi is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies for investigating the crime he committed in India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the PNB bank fraud case against Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi.

Choksi disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda on May 23, causing a massive chase. He was arrested in Dominica on May 26 and faces charges of illegal entry.

He had obtained Antigua citizenship in 2017 and left India on 4 January 2018 days before the issue came to light.







