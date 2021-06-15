Jacinda Ardern criticizes the new biography, saying that the author deceived her | Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern has distanced herself from a recently published biography documenting her leadership style, less than a week after joining widespread criticism of a film focusing on her role leading New Zealand during the terrorist attacks in Christchurch .

The new book Jacinda Ardern: Leading with Empathy was written by activist and journalist Supriya Vani and writer Carl A. Harte, based on Vanis’ exclusive interviews with Ardern, according to its vendor, Simon & Schuster.

But at a news conference Monday, the prime minister said she had been clearly deceived by Vani for the purpose of the interview and the book premise. Ardern said she approached in 2019 and told the author she was writing a book on women and political leadership.

I was told there were approximately 10 other female political leaders involved, she said. Ardern said she accepted the interview only on that basis, as it was not specific to me.

She said the claim was an exclusive interview for the purpose of writing a book of that nature [a biography] is not true, and said it would require the claim to be clarified.

Harte denied the allegation that he had been deceived, saying the Arderns office later became aware that the book frames had changed to become a biography.

Sput comes at a time when Ardern’s international media coverage often shines – they are under special scrutiny in New Zealand. A proposed film about the Christchurch mosque attacks, called They Are Us and starring Rose Byrne as Ardern, has been sharply criticized for accusations that Muslim victims have been set aside in favor of concentrating on Ardern.

Ardern said Sunday that it was not a proper focus for a film about the 2019 mosque attacks. There are many stories from March 15 that can be told, but I do not consider mine as one of them, she said. Ardern reiterated that she has nothing to do with the film.

In a statement to the Guardian, Harte confirmed that the original interview was for a book that profiled a number of female leaders. Prime Minister Ardern, however, was not fooled because at the time of the interview, we did not intend to write a biography of her alone, he said.

Harte said they moved the entry to a Ardern biography after Covid-19 ruled out plans for interviews with other world leaders and because her story deserved a separate book, for her model leadership.

Our decision to change direction something that, I must say, is the hallmark of many creative endeavors made in 2020.

He said the Arderns office was aware that the book frames had been changed in the biography, saying that in January, Vani had informed the prime ministers’ office of our intention to publish our biography of Jacinda Ardern and shared the cover.

Sorry for the misunderstanding, Harte added. We stand by our book.

Vani did not comment independently, but said she would refer the request to her co-author.

Book claims for exclusive interviews with the prime minister raised some eyebrows in New Zealand because Ardern usually does not give interviews to biographers. Two old New Zealand journalists, Madeleine Chapman and Michelle Duff, have written Ardern biographies. No one has been able to secure an interview.

A short excerpt from Vanis’s interview was published by Vani in a Writers Digest article about how to write and research a biography. Vani asks: I feel you laid the foundation of your personality when you were immediately sensitive in your childhood with children on the streets of New Zealand with no walking shoes or anything to eat. Would you agree with me that you could observe all these things because you were born an empathetic person? Ardern replies, I would like to believe it is something that is an inherent feature for all of us. It’s about space to be empathetic.

Simon & Schuster cite the Book List after calling the book a readable, admirable biography. In a review for Spinoff, Toby Manhire calls it completely uncritical, fawning, cloying.

The book is sold by Simon & Schuster and appears to have numerous publishers in various jurisdictions, including Harper Collins India, Hardi Grant in Australia and New Zealand, and Oneworld Publications. The Guardian turned to Simon & Schuster, Oneworld Publications, Hardie Grant and Harper Collins India for comments.