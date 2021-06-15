At 60,471, India records the lowest increase in the overnight COVID issue after 75 days; 2,726 deaths





Image Source: PTI Krishnagiri: Beneficiaries expect to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a government hospital India on Tuesday registered 60,471 new cases of the new coronavirus, along with 2,726 deaths due to infection. According to data shared by the Union Ministry of Health, the country saw a total of 1,17,525 downloads in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery to 2,82,80,472. Total COVID-19 cases in India have now risen to 2,95,70,881 with 9,13,378 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now 3,77,031. A total of 25,90,44,072 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India. India’s COVID-19 rating had crossed the 20 lakh limit on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. He crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 loops on October 11, crossed 80 loops on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the one-lane limit on December 19th. India crossed the grim point of 2 crore on May 4th. Name of State / UT Active cases * Healed / Downloaded / Migrated * Dead** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 109 1 7034 9 126 2 Andhra Pradesh 80013 5624 1722381 10114 11999 59 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2889 4 28608 356 151 6 4 asama 40709 664 418472 4299 3994 43 5 Bihar 4772 540 703262 851 9505 13 6 Chandigarh 507 13 59859 61 794 2 7 Chhattisgarh 12660 1017 961569 1600 13334 17 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 59 19 10401 20 4 9 Delhi 3226 240 1403205 355 24839 16 10 Goa 4406 476 155378 720 2937 9 11 Gujarat 9542 707 801181 1106 10003 6 12 Haryana 4077 584 753020 812 9032 40 13 Himachal Pradesh 4432 345 191046 664 3398 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 13532 1549 290284 2139 4195 9 15 Xharkhand 3062 333 335462 483 5085 1 16 Karnataka 172162 8694 2566774 15409 33033 120 17 Kerala 114248 9185 2610368 16743 11342 161 18 Ladakh 572 86 18841 135 198 1 19 Lakshadweep 520 56 8672 83 44 20 Madhya Pradesh 3941 310 775896 516 8588 36 21 Maharashtra 150422 8195 5654003 14732 112696 1592 22 Manipur 8443 56 50878 499 990 16 23 Meghalaya 4529 94 37037 487 743 10 24 Mizoram 3682 133 11879 131 70 3 25 Nagaland 3201 301 20096 407 456 3 26 Odisha 47794 3887 804981 8182 3346 44 27 Puducherry 4947 384 106199 686 1691 7 28 Punjab 11913 1068 561010 1650 15602 40 29 Rajasthan 6467 974 934652 1231 8842 20 30 Sikkim 3306 247 14863 283 281 31 Tamil Nadu 136884 13043 2199808 25561 29801 254 32 Telangana 20461 676 580923 2175 3496 12 33 Tripura 4951 219 54274 743 624 4 34 Uttarakhand 3908 725 326307 996 6960 25 35 Uttar Pradesh 8111 875 1672968 1116 21858 72 36 West Bengali 18921 1270 1428881 2171 16974 78 Total # 913378 59780 28280472 117525 377031 2726 Meanwhile, a report by online firm LocalCircles on Monday said about half of Indian consumers surveyed said they had not bought products made in China in the past 12 months as a result of border tensions with China. The report is based on a survey, which was conducted during June 1-10 and included 17,800 citizens living in 281 districts of the country. Imports from China, however, increased by 42 per cent year-on-year during January-May 2021, due to an increase in imports of life-saving medical devices and oxygen medical devices from India from China, according to the report. “In reality, China’s share of Indian imports of intermediate goods is 12 percent, and capital goods are 30 percent, while final consumer goods are 26 percent. Latest News of India







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos