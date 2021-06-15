International
At 60,471, India records the lowest increase in the overnight COVID issue after 75 days; 2,726 deaths
India on Tuesday registered 60,471 new cases of the new coronavirus, along with 2,726 deaths due to infection. According to data shared by the Union Ministry of Health, the country saw a total of 1,17,525 downloads in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery to 2,82,80,472. Total COVID-19 cases in India have now risen to 2,95,70,881 with 9,13,378 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now 3,77,031. A total of 25,90,44,072 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India’s COVID-19 rating had crossed the 20 lakh limit on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
He crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 loops on October 11, crossed 80 loops on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the one-lane limit on December 19th.
India crossed the grim point of 2 crore on May 4th.
|Name of State / UT
|Active cases *
|Healed / Downloaded / Migrated *
|Dead**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|109
|1
|7034
|9
|126
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|80013
|5624
|1722381
|10114
|11999
|59
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2889
|4
|28608
|356
|151
|6
|4
|asama
|40709
|664
|418472
|4299
|3994
|43
|5
|Bihar
|4772
|540
|703262
|851
|9505
|13
|6
|Chandigarh
|507
|13
|59859
|61
|794
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|12660
|1017
|961569
|1600
|13334
|17
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|59
|19
|10401
|20
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3226
|240
|1403205
|355
|24839
|16
|10
|Goa
|4406
|476
|155378
|720
|2937
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|9542
|707
|801181
|1106
|10003
|6
|12
|Haryana
|4077
|584
|753020
|812
|9032
|40
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4432
|345
|191046
|664
|3398
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|13532
|1549
|290284
|2139
|4195
|9
|15
|Xharkhand
|3062
|333
|335462
|483
|5085
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|172162
|8694
|2566774
|15409
|33033
|120
|17
|Kerala
|114248
|9185
|2610368
|16743
|11342
|161
|18
|Ladakh
|572
|86
|18841
|135
|198
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|520
|56
|8672
|83
|44
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|3941
|310
|775896
|516
|8588
|36
|21
|Maharashtra
|150422
|8195
|5654003
|14732
|112696
|1592
|22
|Manipur
|8443
|56
|50878
|499
|990
|16
|23
|Meghalaya
|4529
|94
|37037
|487
|743
|10
|24
|Mizoram
|3682
|133
|11879
|131
|70
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|3201
|301
|20096
|407
|456
|3
|26
|Odisha
|47794
|3887
|804981
|8182
|3346
|44
|27
|Puducherry
|4947
|384
|106199
|686
|1691
|7
|28
|Punjab
|11913
|1068
|561010
|1650
|15602
|40
|29
|Rajasthan
|6467
|974
|934652
|1231
|8842
|20
|30
|Sikkim
|3306
|247
|14863
|283
|281
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|136884
|13043
|2199808
|25561
|29801
|254
|32
|Telangana
|20461
|676
|580923
|2175
|3496
|12
|33
|Tripura
|4951
|219
|54274
|743
|624
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|3908
|725
|326307
|996
|6960
|25
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|8111
|875
|1672968
|1116
|21858
|72
|36
|West Bengali
|18921
|1270
|1428881
|2171
|16974
|78
|Total #
|913378
|59780
|28280472
|117525
|377031
|2726
Meanwhile, a report by online firm LocalCircles on Monday said about half of Indian consumers surveyed said they had not bought products made in China in the past 12 months as a result of border tensions with China.
The report is based on a survey, which was conducted during June 1-10 and included 17,800 citizens living in 281 districts of the country.
Imports from China, however, increased by 42 per cent year-on-year during January-May 2021, due to an increase in imports of life-saving medical devices and oxygen medical devices from India from China, according to the report.
“In reality, China’s share of Indian imports of intermediate goods is 12 percent, and capital goods are 30 percent, while final consumer goods are 26 percent.
