Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled for July 24 – Salisbury Post





The seventh annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival will be held at Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shrine Club on High Lake Rock, Ferry Route 6480. Team registrations, corporate sponsorships and vendor opportunities are still available. The chairman of the Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat 2021 event, Daniel Matangira, is inviting everyone who is still on the outskirts or on the shore. It’s time to grow, form your team and get in. This is a team sport that needs 20 people all working together to achieve the goal: beat your competition. It’s time to organize your co-workers, friends and family for a day at the lake like no other, Matangira said. There are only five remaining squads available for this year event. Dragon boats, life jackets, buoys and a professional steering person for each team will be provided by Pan Am. There will be a training / practice session one day before the event for each team. Dragon boat racing can be your personal Olympic event, as it is a simple way to be part of a team sport. And this may be the only time people can climb the lake with paddle in hand. Team entry fees start at $ 800. Participation in the festival is free for spectators, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make it a fun lakeside party. However, there are no pets, refreshments either food outside will be allowed. Parking will be $ 5 per car and will be coordinated by the Salisbury High School Booster Club as a fundraiser. F&M Bank will provide wheelchair trips between parking areas to areas adjacent to the Shrine Club property. Boats are welcome to watch from the main canal or dock behind the Shrine Club to enjoy food and festivities. The Rowan Chambers Dragon Boat Festival has traditionally been the largest annual spectator event held on High Rock Lake, the second largest lake in North Carolina. The festival includes vendors, food trucks and activities for the whole family in a park like atmosphere. Event T-shirts will also be available for purchase.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos