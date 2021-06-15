The wedding photo that hates flight shows the moments when the helicopter crashed to the ground

Award-winning photographer Rachel Jordan was taking pictures from the window of a helicopter about 100 feet above the ground when she heard the engine turned off.

She looked beyond and saw the pilot coming out with her controls, and then we were in free fall.

I was just shocked because it happened so fast, we were not saying anything … I’m looking at it like, oh god, I hope she gets it right.

Jordan, who is afraid of flying, boarded the helicopter with newlyweds Mahdi Zougub and Fay El Hanafy around 3pm on Saturday, the crash happened a few minutes later.

The newlyweds and Jordan were flown to Christchurch Hospital after the machete fell on a expressway at Terrace Downs Golf Resort in rural Canterbury, near Mr. Hutt.

The bride and groom both broke their backs, while El Hanafy also broke his legs and leg.

Supplied Evan Jordan gives his mother, Rachel, a kiss before she gets an MRI scan. Jordan, a wedding photographer, was injured in a helicopter crash on Terrace Downs in Canterbury on Saturday.

The couple, who are Muslim, had initially postponed the wedding after the March 15 terrorist attack, then it was delayed by Covid-19. Zougub had worked seven days a week to save for him.

The pilot suffered significant injuries, including broken bones and dismemberments, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Jordan, who broke her back, five ribs, her sternum and suffered incisions in her lungs, as well as arm fractures and leg fractures, spoke to stuff from her hospital bed on Tuesday.

Island-based photographer said the day started with taking bridal party photos in preparation for the wedding.

She had her ceremony with the mountains in the background, it was beautiful and we took some family photos and then we rushed to make the helicopter.

When they got to the helicopter the weather was good. Jordan, who hates flying, said it was extremely horrible, but he knew how important a mountain photo was to the bride.

She wanted something overlooking the mountains so getting on the helicopter was a big part of the day.

Something is something special that clients want, and when you are a wedding photographer, you just have to go with it.

John Kirk-Anderson / Stuff Bride and groom Mahdi Zougub and Fay El Hanafy were flying to take wedding photos when their helicopter crashed to the ground, injuring everyone on board.

The bride and groom, none of whom had flown by helicopter before, were also nervous.

The pilot told Jordan that the weather was looking good but that turbulence was an option.

I literally said: Whatever you do, just do not make us crash because I do not like to fly.

The helicopter took off and Jordan started taking pictures.

But after only a minute in the air, when they were a little over 100 feet from the ground, she heard the engine turn off.

I watched and the woman was coming out with her checks, and then we were in free fall.

I was just shocked because it happened so fast. We were not saying anything … I’m looking at her like, oh god, I hope she gets it right.

SUPPLY Jordan, pictured with her son Evan, was seriously injured in Saturday helicopter crash in Terrace Downs.

Jordan said she lost her life before the helicopter landed. When she woke up, she was lying on the ground outside the helicopter and could hear the bride screaming.

Someone was reviving me and making sure I was okay and was drinking my legs and back.

My back was in total agony … it was like the heaviest pain ever, and I knew I had broken [it].

Paramedics eventually arrived and gave her pain relievers before flying her to Christchurch Hospital, where she is staying.

I am on constant pain reliever, thankfully I can move my legs but still do not feel my legs. Can’t move legs.

Several months of rehab are ahead and Jordan is likely to be in the hospital for about six weeks.

I feel terrible because I have other weddings, I have to take care of my house which I can not take care of now and I have a 10 year old from whom I have to be away, and I can never walk properly awful

She is also unsure if her camera equipment survived the crash.

Jordan said she was grateful for the support she had received from family and friends as well as strangers who had donated to her Givealittle page.

Amazingly amazing that people care enough to do it … we need help now because I lost a lot of work and I need a lot of help with nurses and other things.

Jordan believed the engine failure was responsible for the crash.

Supplied Wasseim Alsati, second from the right, gave the groom, Mahdi Zougub, ahead, a haircut the night before his wedding.

It should not have been closed immediately after takeoff. It just is not normal.

If we were [flying] and there was a lot of turmoil and it was flying all over the place, we would have known it was the weather, but it wasn’t … the pilot actually said, Hey, the weather is really good.

It was just a total engine failure. I do not know why there was an engine failure.

A spokesman for Wyndon Aviation, which owns the helicopter, said Tuesday that the pilot suffered significant injuries to one arm, wrist, leg and back, including broken bones and fragments.

The pilot’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital who are providing care not only to the pilot but to three other passengers.

We also wish to record our heartfelt thanks for the first responses including Terrace Downs staff and emergency services who were the first at the scene of the accident. It will undoubtedly be a long way forward for all involved, and we wish them all a full recovery.